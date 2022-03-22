Vertex Week: ArtRage Vitae pro advice with Daniel Ibanez

Get more from ArtRage Vitae's impressive oils and real painting tools with Daniel Ibanez.

ArtRage Vitae pro advice with Daniel Ibanez 

Artist Daniel Ibanez is an accomplished traditional artist and instructor who has been painting for over 20 years. He has had work shown in multiple galleries, including Rich Designs Gallery, Rendition Gallery and Taos Traditions Gallery. His art and tuition covers everything from figure drawing to landscape painting, plein air and concept art.

Though traditionally taught Daniel Ibanez has recently taken up digital painting, transferring his knowledge into the real painting sim app ArtRage Vitae. In his series of tips for Vertex Week 2022 Daniel Ibanez reveals how to achieve the look and texture of traditional oils from a digital software.

If you watched Daniel Ibanez's video and want more, we've got you covered. Former Magic: The Gathering art director Cynthia Sheppard shares her setup and process for painting a dramatic portrait using strong shadows. We also have an exclusive video from James Gurney where he reveals how to mix fantasy elements into you art, in his video workshop: Sketching Biplanes, Early Science Fiction, and Yesterday's Futures.

If you want to paint like Daniel Ibanez then read our guide to the best software for digital artists. Or discover the best tablets with a stylus for drawing and note taking if you're looking to emulate our speaker and take your art from the easel and onto the screen. Speaking of which, why not take a look at our guide to the best art easels.

There is also more training and inspiration this Vertex Week. Take a look at Chris Petrocchi's guide to NFTs, including his workflow of how to create NFT art. We also have a great tutorial from Ken Coleman who explains how to use 3D scans in your 2D illustration to achieve a unique retro fantasy aesthetic.

