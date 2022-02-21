We’re loving these fun Nintendo infographics

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 30 years, you've probably heard about Nintendo and its many brilliant gaming consoles. And what better way to celebrate the colourful games than with some brilliant infographics jam-packed with Nintendo fun facts and fan theories?

The five infographics for the Nintendo Switch, Wii, Gameboy, NES and DS were created by artist Jing Zhang. These vibrant designs feature a handful of fun facts about each console and its popular games, as well as some fan theories - it's like a one–stop–shop for random Nintendo trivia. Feeling inspired by these infographics and want to create your own? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best infographic makers.

Click the infographic to enlarge it (Image credit: Jing Zhang illustration)

The infographics were shared on Zhang's website and reposted over on Imgur, where they have since racked up over 112,000 views. Each of the infographics feature some stunning designs, as well as some pretty random and useless Nintendo–related trivia. For example, did you know that 46% of Gameboy users are female?

There are infographics for the Switch, Gameboy, NES, DS and Wii (Image credit: Jing Zhang illustration)

We love how tidy and colourful these infographics are. Each is packed full of character and really captures the essence of Nintendo's youthful brand. We would love to see a similar infographic for the other Nintendo consoles like the Gamecube, and perhaps even for the Playstation and Xbox too.

