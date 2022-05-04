The Star Wars design tricks we're all still using

We've seen plenty of brilliant infographic designs in our time here at Creative Bloq. Infographics are a colourful and fun way to convey information in an engaging and visual way. And seeing as today is Star Wars day (you know, May the Fourth...?), we thought we'd treat you to a galactic-themed design infographic to help you through the day.

The Star Wars infographic (see below) covers the design elements of the first three Star Wars movies. It's jam-packed full of info about the movies and gives tips on how to recreate a similar look, meaning it's perfect for any aspiring cinematographer or Star Wars fan who wants a deeper insight into the movies and into design too. If you're feeling inspired by this infographic and want to have a go at making your own, then why not check out our roundup of the best infographic makers?

Click here to view the the infographic (Image credit: Venngage/Steven Shearer)

The infographic was created by Steven Shearer for Venngage, who has narrowed the design principles of the original Star Wars movies down to seven different elements. According to Venngage, depth, contrast, negative, perspective, symmetry, directional cues and repetition all make up that classic Star Wars look.

The infographic gives a surprising insight into some of the techniques used to make the movies and describes the effect each element has on a viewer. Each principle is broken down with a graphic of the shot composition, as well as pointers on how to recreate the look – and it's fascinating to see that many of the insights are techniques applied by designers everywhere, not only in the Star Wars galaxy.

The infographic focuses on seven principles of design, including negative space (Image credit: Venngage/Steven Shearer)

