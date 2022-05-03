Apple Watch Series 8 could get the feature we wanted

The Apple Watch hasn't varied in design too much since it was first released back in 2015. However, the cyber accessory has had plenty of digital features added over the years to make up for the lack of aesthetic change. And it seems the update for the next generation of the Apple Watch could be a real game-changer.

It's rumoured that the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature body temperature tracking. Not only will this give users even more insight into the way their body works, but it'll also help to monitor health, diagnose illness and even track fertility (if you're yet to bag yourself an Apple Watch, then why not check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals?)

The Apple Watch Series 8 may feature body temperature tracking (Image credit: Apple)

The rumour about the addition of thermal tracking started with a tweet from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, but it seems it all depends on whether Apple gets the algorithm right in time. Kuo explains, "Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify" and that, "I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements".

While it's still early days and the addition of temperature tracking is just a rumour for now, we're pretty excited to know Apple is working on new features – especially seeing as the potential design changes seem so underwhelming. Back in November, we were supposedly given a sneak peak at the upcoming Apple Watch 8, and, with its incredibly similar look to the Apple Watch 7 (see below), suffice it to say we were somewhat disappointed.

What do you think about the potential look of the Apple Watch Series 8? (Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

We'll have to wait and see whether the Apple Watch Series 8 will finally sport the thermal tracking features, but in the meantime, why not give your current watch a refresh with one of the best Apple Watch bands? And if you're wondering about what else may be in store for the next generation of Apple Watches, then make sure you check out our guide on the Apple Watch Series 8.

