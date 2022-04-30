Apple's iPhone 14 Pro suddenly doesn't look quite so appealing

We've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14, covering everything from the camera (apparently it's getting better) to the battery life (apparently it's getting better). But perhaps the most persistent rumour has involved the notch – or lack thereof.

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to be nixing the notch in favour of a 'pill + hole' design containing the front camera and FaceID tech. But if new leaked display panels are the real deal, the effect on screen real estate might not be as dramatic as we'd hoped. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals available now.)

The new camera cutout doesn't look much smaller than the notch (Image credit: @SaranByte on Twitter)

Alleged front glass panels for the entire iPhone 14 line up have emerged on Chinese social media website Weibo, as spotted by MacRumors. While the standard 14 looks very similar to the 13 (except, of course, for the fact that it looks like there's no mini this time around), the 14 Pro looks quite different. But not as different as I'd hoped.

Earlier renders imagined a smaller – and higher – cutout (Image credit: Angelo Libero)

The notch has long been considered a blight on the supposedly all-screen display of the iPhone since it appeared on the iPhone X in 2017. But while many were hoping the new pill design would free up plenty of precious pixels, it looks much larger than we expected here. Indeed, it's pretty much the same width as the notch on the iPhone 13. And it sits even lower on the display, arguably eating into more viewing area.

Still, while it might not be the revolutionary design change we were hoping for, there's still plenty to look forward to with the iPhone 14. Rumour has it we're in for a massively enhanced camera zoom, as well as the highest storage ever included in an iPhone. For every leak in one place, check out our roundup of iPhone 14 rumours. And if you want the best iPhone experience available right now, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

