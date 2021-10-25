Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know, from design to specs

The dust has barely settled on the iPhone 13 line up, but as always, the rumour mill must go on. Leaks and tidbits about next year's devices are already emerging, covering everything from the design to some monster specs.

With the iPhone 13 offering a fairly modest upgrade over the 12 range (we're talking a slightly better camera and slightly smaller notch), we're expecting big things from the 14. And from brand new sizes to unprecedented storage, the rumours already suggest that's going to be the case. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple deals available right here and now.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14, complete with punch-hole camera (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

iPhone 14: Design

Perhaps the most radical design rumours are those surrounding the notch. Long considered a blight on the supposedly all-screen design of the iPhone, the notch is one of the most controversial design touches. But it could finally be on the way out. Recent rumours have suggested that the notch will be replaced by a punch-hole camera beneath the iPhone 14 display.

And it isn't just the front of the phone that's up for a refresh. The iPhone 14 could be the first to feature a titanium body, offering a lighter but more durable body that's more resistant to scratches and corrosion. Currently, only certain Apple Watch models are available in titanium – the iPhone 13 Pro comes in mere stainless steel.

But if you're a fan of small phones, you might be out of luck in 2022. There may be no iPhone 14 mini, with rumours suggesting that Apple is planning to ditch the tiny device after disappointing sales of the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

iPhone 14: Tech specs

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 14 is expected to feature an improved chip – with the 13 packing the new A15, we'll take a wild guess and say the 14 might introduce the A16. Reports suggest this could be Apple's first 4nm chip, with the A15 coming in at 5nm. Fewer processes reduces chip's actual footprint whilst simultaneously offering better efficiency, performance and battery life – in short, the smaller nm, the better.

As for storage, we've heard that the iPhone 14 might bring the first 2TB iPhone into existence (the current highest is 1TB). It's suggested that the larger storage will cater for a higher quality camera.

iPhone 14: Camera

Speaking of the camera, rumour has it the iPhone 14 will feature a whopping 48MP sensor, capable of producing 8K video. If that's the case, the rest of the models in our best camera phones roundup had better start making an iPhone 14-shaped space. And it seems we could finally be in for a periscope lens, which could mean zoom capabilities of up to 50x.

iPhone 14: features

Is Touch ID coming back? (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

While the super-smooth 120HZ refresh rate of Apple's ProMotion tech made its way to the iPhone 13 Pro phones, it's expected to hit the entire iPhone 14 line-up. This means a feature once limited to the iPad Pro could finally become mainstream.

We've also heard that Touch ID could finally return, just like it did with iPad Air and iPad mini 6. As many a frustrated iPhone user will attest, Face ID isn't an ideal way of unlocking the phone while wearing a mask.

Time will tell what Apple has in store in 2022, and we'll keep this page updates with every rumour and leak that comes along. If you want the best iPhone experience available now, check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

