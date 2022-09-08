How to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra

So, Apple has just announced a bunch of new products, and you're ready to burn a hole in your pocket. To get the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and everything else first, you can pre-order the whole lot this week – and in some cases right now.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available to pre-order from tomorrow, as are the AirPods Pro 2, although shipping dates vary for each (more details below). But if it's a new Apple Watch you're after, all three new models are available to pre-order right now. Here's the lowdown on each.

Apple Watch Series 8

The next generation of Apple Watch features a new temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women’s health, and Crash Detection for car crashes. You can preorder it right now via Apple (opens in new tab), with shipping starting September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra

The big Apple Watch announcement (literally, this thing is huge) was the Apple Watch Ultra – a brand new design inspired by "extreme activities," featuring a 49mm display, customisable Action button and three new straps. You can preorder it right now via Apple (opens in new tab), with shipping starting September 23.

Of course, new Apple Watches mean there'll be some awesome deals to be found on last year's models. Check out some of today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals below.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro features new 'Dynamic Island' notch replacement, always-on display and big camera upgrades. You can preorder it tomorrow via Apple (opens in new tab), with shipping starting September 16.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 features a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection and a new, larger 6.7-inch size in the form of the iPhone 14 Plus – although the iPhone mini is no more. You can preorder both from tomorrow via Apple (opens in new tab) with the iPhone 14 shipping from September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus from October 7.

If you're after a great deal on the iPhone 13, take a look at today's best deals below.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 feature the new H2 chip, for enhanced sound and noise cancellation, upgraded touch controls and new 'Find My' features for the charging case. You can preorder them tomorrow via Apple (opens in new tab), with shipping starting September 23.

