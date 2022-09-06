Looks like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just leaked (and we need them now)

While it's the likes of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 that are grabbing the headlines in the lead up to Apple's 7 September event, rumour has it AirPods Pro 2 are also in for an update. And with two days to go, we might have just been given our best glimpse yet at the upgraded earbuds.

It's that stage of proceedings when alleged CAD files start doing the rounds, and that's exactly what we're seeing in the case of the AirPods Pro 2. And it looks like the charging case in particular is in for a few notable upgrades. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best AirPods Pro deals available now.)

AirPods Pro 2 are looking a little long in the tooth (Image credit: Future)

First of all, don't worry about the bright red colour in the images (below) – that's just a quirk of the 3D rendering (unless Apple is planning to release a bold Product Red edition – hey, we wouldn't mind). But look a little closer and you'll see what looks like a speaker grill at the bottom of the case. This appears to confirm recent rumours that the case will be able to emit a sound via the Find My app. Right now, users can play a sound from their individual AirPods – but anyone who's ever lost the charging case will attest, finding that is a whole different ball game.

For anyone interested in #AirPodsPro2, I just got my hands on some leaked CAD files ahead of the #AppleEvent. Shows rumors we've heard before such as the lanyard anchor and speakers for Find My support. Can't guarantee accuracy but cool to see regardless. What do you all think? pic.twitter.com/ZtrPcOfyVQSeptember 2, 2022 See more

The case also appears to feature an anchor for attaching a lanyard. Hardly an earth-shattering new feature, but another way of reducing the risk of losing the AirPods Pro case. These things are easily lost – and it seems Apple knows it.

A fan-made render of the AirPods Pro 2 (Image credit: Konstantin Milenin)

What these renders don't reveal is what we can expect from the buds themselves. We've heard lots of rumours that the iconic 'stem' could soon disappear from the AirPods Pro – Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the AirPods Pro will feature "an entirely new design that dispenses with the short stem that comes out of the bottom for a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro." That backs up similar claims made by seasoned Apple leaker Mark Gurman way back in 2020.

Still, all will (hopefully) be revealed in just two days time. Be sure to check out our roundup of what to expect, and take a look at our guide on how to watch the Apple event. And if you're feeling impatient, take a look at today's best AirPods Pro deals below.

