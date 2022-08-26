Apple event: what to expect on September 7th, from iPhone 14 to Apple Watch Series 8

As the saying goes, only three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Apple's September event. Once again, the company is (probably) announcing a slew of new products next month, with the date officially set for 7 September. And if the onslaught of rumours is anything to by, there could be plenty to look forward to during Apple's 'Far Out' event.

From the iPhone 14 to the Apple Watch Series 8, there are a few products that feel like shoo-ins this year. But the iPad and AirPods line ups could also be getting some love, and there may even be a surprise or two in store. Here's a roundup of everything we're expecting to see – and if you're feeling impatient, be sure to check out the best Apple deals available right here and now.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

This is the obvious one. Apple has released a new iPhone every September (except for 2020, when the pandemic pushed things back a month), and we're not expecting things to be any different in 2022. And just like every year, the rumour mill has been working overtime to churn out countless rumours about Apple's next smartphone.

From the removal of the notch to the addition of an always-on display, it sounds like we're in for some exciting upgrades – for the Pro model, that is. Rumour has it Apple is planning to differentiate the standard and high-end iPhone more than normal this year – with the basic iPhone 14 not even set to receive a chip upgrade. And if you're a fan of small phones, you might want to hang on to that iPhone 13 mini – persistent leaks all point to Apple doing away with the iPhone mini this year, replacing it instead with a larger, 6.7-inch 'iPhone 14 Max'.

Apple Watch Series 8

A fan-made render of the Apple Watch Series 8 (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

The Apple Watch also tends to receive an upgrade at the same time as the iPhone 14 – although changes to Apple's wearable are often a little more incremental. Last year's Apple Watch Series 7 offered little improvement over the 6, save for a slightly larger screen (which allowed for the world's smallest qwerty keyboard). But while the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab) is expected to borrow the same design (again!), rumours of a brand new Watch model are a little more intriguing.

The so-called Apple Watch Pro is said to be offering the first redesign since the Apple Watch Series 4 (when things got a tiny bit rounder and thinner). As well as features including a temperature sensor and a low-power mode (for enhanced battery life), the Apple Watch 'Pro' will apparently come exclusively in super-tough titanium.

iPad (10th generation)

Alleged leaked CAD renders of the new iPad (Image credit: Mysmartprice)

If there's one Apple product that's due some design love, it's the entry-level iPad. The only model still rocking a home button (and lacking support for the Apple Pencil 2), the cheapest iPad is looking decidedly long in the tooth. But rumour has it that could change in 2022.

Leaked CAD files recently gave us our first alleged glimpse at the design for the 10th generation iPad, showing something much more akin to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, complete with flat edges, quad speakers and an LED flash. Strangely, these renders still retain the home button – and at the moment it isn't clear whether it'll feature a Lightning port, or make the jump to USB-C.

AirPods Pro

A fan-made render of the AirPods Pro 2 (sans stem) (Image credit: Konstantin Milenin)

Despite the name, the AirPods Pro are starting to look a little tired. First introduced in 2019, Apple's high-end earbuds haven't had an update in three years. But rumour has it some pretty nifty (and in some cases, creepy) new features could be on the way.

We've heard lots of rumours that the iconic 'stem' could soon disappear from the AirPods Pro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the AirPods Pro will feature "an entirely new design that dispenses with the short stem that comes out of the bottom for a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro."

But it's some of the rumoured features that have really caught our attention. Apple is also said to be working on an impressive (and slightly terrifying) new security feature through which the AirPods would be able to identify the user by the shape of their ear or the gait of their walk. It all sounds a little dystopian to us, but hey – more security could be a good thing. There some truly weird rumours too, including a suggestion that Apple will add the ability to control your AirPods with your teeth (yes, you read that right).

Apple VR headset

Is this what Apple's VR headset will look like? (Image credit: Ian Zelbo/Future owns)

Okay, this one is the most far out. But that's the name of the event so... maybe? Rumours about Apple's VR headset have been gathering pace over the last year, and with the Meta Quest 2 and PS VR 2 only growing in popularity, Apple might be planning to strike while the virtual reality iron is hot.

So what do we know about the headset? Bloomberg says (opens in new tab)the device will be similar in size to the Quest 2, and will be able to track hand movements for features such as a virtual keyboard. The headset is reported to feature a fabric exterior (perhaps similar to the AirPods Max?), and, rather unusually for Apple, a built-in fan.

But perhaps the most impressive details are regarding the internals. Apple is allegedly testing “some of its most advanced and powerful chips," including some that eclipse even the incredible M1 chip. While we're unsure exactly how Apple intends the device to be used, if it packs an even better chip than its high-end laptops, could the company be intending this new creation to become our primary device?

Time will tell what Apple is planning to announce next month, but if you don't fancy hanging around to find out, there are plenty of awesome iPhone 13 deals and iPad deals to sink your teeth into in the meantime.

