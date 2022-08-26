Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind

With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.

This is the cheapest Apple Watch Series 7 deal that we've seen yet outside of Prime Day, and this time the deal's open to everyone. And the Watch is at its cheapest yet in the UK too, reduced by up to £99.80 in certain colours (opens in new tab). If you're quick, you can get the 41mm GPS model from £305.15 and the GPS + Cellular model for £375.20.

Remember that the Apple Watch comes in several variations: there are two sizes (41mm and 45mm) and there's a GPS version and a GPS + cellular version. At the time of writing, there were discounts on all of these variations in certain colours. With these deals, the difference in price between the various configurations is smaller than ever.

The best Apple Watch Series 7 deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $399 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $100: We saw up to $115 off the Apple Watch 7 during Prime Day, but this is the best price we've seen yet outside of Amazon's members-only sale, with 25% off both the 41mm and 45mm models.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + cellular): from $499 $367 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $132: If you want the cellular version of the Watch, now's the time to get it because the difference in price is the smallest yet. It's $367 for the 41mm version and $419 for the 45mm.

The best Apple Watch Series 7 deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $369 £305 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £63.85: In the UK, Amazon had £71 off the GPS Apple Watch 7 in some colours during Prime Day, but it's come close to that now. The 41mm is £305 and the 45mm £369.95.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + cellular): from $469 £375.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £99.80: And this is the biggest saving we've seen yet on the GPS + cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 7 in the UK. If you're quick, you can save 20% on both the 41m (now £375.20) and the 45mm (£399.20).

Is it worth holding out for the Apple Watch 8 with these deals available now? The rumours we've heard suggest that its design won't be very different from the current watch, but it may add blood pressure measuring. Perhaps the main reason to wait would be if you're interested in the rumoured 'Pro' version of the Watch, which may or may not become a reality (see everything we know about Apple Watch Series 8)

If you're outside of the US or UK, you can find the best deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 below based on where you're located.

