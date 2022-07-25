The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real

The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. 

The Apple Watch Pro is supposedly more 'rugged' making it the perfect watch for athletes. Bloomberg's resident Apple insider, Mark Gurman, believes that the watch will feature a number of updates that make it more robust against the elements to become the perfect companion for extreme sports athletes. You can catch up on all the rumours about the upcoming Apple Watch over on our guide to the Apple Watch Series 8

While Gurman's word isn't gospel, it's still nice to get excited about the potential new Apple tech. In the latest edition of his 'Power On', Gurman outlines a few of the features that may be added to the Apple Watch Pro, like the body-temperature sensors that were leaked back in May. 

Gurman writes in his newsletter (opens in new tab) that the pro watch will be larger (approx 46-47mm) and shatter-resistant. It'll also sport a better battery, so users won't have to worry about it dying while on the likes of long hikes etc. Gurman predicts that the watch will also be made of titanium, a more durable metal that'll be able to withstand even the most extreme of conditions. 

Some people have taken to calling the potential watch, the 'Apple Watch Bro' as a play on pro and the arguably unnecessary need for the watch to be jacked up with a load of heavy-duty features. And now with a load of new Apple Watch faces launched at the WWDC event back in June, it seems as though the Apple Watch Pro (or Bro for that matter) will be more customisable and fine-tuned for you than ever. 

Gurman suggests that the Watch Pro will potentially cost users between $900-$999, but we will have to wait until the next Apple event to see if the tech giant has any more information about the new watch. If you can't wait that long to get your hands on one, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals

