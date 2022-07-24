Behold, the Steven Spielberg music video shot on an iPhone

Remember back in the day when Mumford and Sons were all the rage? Yeah, unfortunately so do we. Well, the lead singer of the folk band has since spread his wings to take on a solo career, and he's entrusted the one and only Steven Spielberg to help him promote his latest release.

Marcus Mumford has released his new single Cannibal, accompanied by a very special music video. Shot in a school gymnasium in New York, the moody monochrome piece is Speilberg's music video directorial debut, and unbelievably it was filled in one 3-minute take. On an iPhone. Yep, that's right – Spielberg shot his first music video on a mobile phone (and if that isn't a selling point enough, then perhaps our iPhone 13 Pro review will sway you).

The music video ended up being a family affair, with Spielberg directing the video and his wife, Kate Capshaw, acting as producer, art director and dolly grip. And while we're used to big-budget special effects from Spielberg, this music video is fairly humble in comparison.

Mumford shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the fluid vid in the creation giving us insight into how it was shot. And it looks like they had a lot of fun – Spielberg was being pulled along by Capshaw in a wheeled chair.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3July 18, 2022 See more

The lovely thing about the DIY-feel of the video is that it gives the impression of such simplicity, almost as if anyone could create something similar with an empty room, an iPhone and a black and white filter (you might want to choose from the best video editing software for post-production). Of course, it surely wasn't quite as simple as that.

We doubt Spielberg will be using an iPhone to shoot any of his films anytime soon. But if you fancy having a go at shooting your own low-budget music video, take a look at our roundup of the best iPhone 13 Pro prices at the moment. You might also want to see our iPhone Pro cameras tips.

