Behold, the Steven Spielberg music video shot on an iPhone

By published

This is cooler than cool.

A screenshot of the 'Cannibal' music video shot by Stephen Spielberg on an iPhone
(Image credit: Marcus Mumford)

Remember back in the day when Mumford and Sons were all the rage? Yeah, unfortunately so do we. Well, the lead singer of the folk band has since spread his wings to take on a solo career, and he's entrusted the one and only Steven Spielberg to help him promote his latest release. 

Marcus Mumford has released his new single Cannibal, accompanied by a very special music video. Shot in a school gymnasium in New York, the moody monochrome piece is Speilberg's music video directorial debut, and unbelievably it was filled in one 3-minute take. On an iPhone. Yep, that's right – Spielberg shot his first music video on a mobile phone (and if that isn't a selling point enough, then perhaps our iPhone 13 Pro review will sway you). 

The music video ended up being a family affair, with Spielberg directing the video and his wife, Kate Capshaw, acting as producer, art director and dolly grip. And while we're used to big-budget special effects from Spielberg, this music video is fairly humble in comparison. 

Mumford shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the fluid vid in the creation giving us insight into how it was shot. And it looks like they had a lot of fun – Spielberg was being pulled along by Capshaw in a wheeled chair.

See more

The lovely thing about the DIY-feel of the video is that it gives the impression of such simplicity, almost as if anyone could create something similar with an empty room, an iPhone and a black and white filter (you might want to choose from the best video editing software for post-production). Of course, it surely wasn't quite as simple as that.

We doubt Spielberg will be using an iPhone to shoot any of his films anytime soon. But if you fancy having a go at shooting your own low-budget music video, take a look at our roundup of the best iPhone 13 Pro prices at the moment. You might also want to see our iPhone Pro cameras tips.

Read More:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Amelia Bamsey
Amelia Bamsey

Amelia is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After completing a degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering a range of topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, optical illusions, logos (she's a particular fan of logo Easter eggs), gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

Related articles