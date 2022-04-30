The lowest iPhone 13 Pro prices in April 2022

On this page you will find all the lowest iPhone 13 Pro prices that are currently available around the world, and that's thanks to our very own deal widget that pulls in the best iPhone 13 Pro deals as and when they go live. You'll find the prices for the handset outright, and also some choice contracts on the iPhone 13 Pro. Basically, whatever you want, you'll find it below.

The latest of the iPhones hit stores in September 2021, and we've already seen some low iPhone 13 prices cropping up this year. Before we get into that, we want to be transparent – we love the iPhone 13 Pro as a phone for creatives, as it shines with its quality screen, camera and battery life. That's why we gave it a full 5 stars in our hands-on iPhone 13 Pro review.

The iPhone 13 Pro also takes things to another level with its astounding camera and a brilliant 120Hz display. Want even more? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro Max prices. So what do you need to do to make the most of the best iPhone 13 Pro deals? Simply scroll down for a comparison of the iPhone 13, and further still to get answers to some frequent questions about Apple's flagship smartphone. Of course, if you want an earlier, cheaper iPhone, check out our page on the best iPhone XR deals or the lowest iPhone XS Max prices.

The best iPhone 13 Pro prices today

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 13 Pro price started at $999/£949 when it was released late in 2021, but that doesn't mean that's what you have to pay in 2022. In fact, we've started seeing some decent discounts on the Pro phone, bringing the A15 Bionic-chipped iPhone down to $950/£916 in recent days.

The iPhone 13 Pro is ideal if you want near to the same performance as the iPhone 13 Pro Max but cheaper and more compact. The 13 Pro shareas the same camera combination plus the 120Hz display — in our minds, two of the best bits of the Max. The big difference between the two is the battery life, though it shouldn't impact your usage that much.

