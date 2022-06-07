Which new Apple Watch face is your favourite?

Apple used WWDC 2022 to announce its next watchOS iteration – watchOS 9. Along with a slew of updates mostly focused on fitness and health, there are a bunch of new face designs and some revamped existing ones, too (check out the whole collection above).

Not to skim past the ever-so-serious fitness updates, but we're mostly here for the new aesthetics – so you can check out the new face options in more detail below, and then we'll talk about the ways the Watch will make you healthier (we promise). Don't yet have an Apple Watch? Get one of the best Apple Watch deals right now.

Lunar (Image credit: Apple)

This is Lunar (above). Sleek and glossy, apparently it reflects the Gregorian calendar and the Lunar calendar.

Metropolitan (Image credit: Apple)

Metropolitan changes style when the Digital Crown is turned. The weight and style of the numbers are changeable, and the colours are customisable, too.

Playtime (Image credit: Apple)

Next up is Playtime, which was made in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton (opens in new tab). It's a fun, dynamic design, with a changing background and animated characters.

Astronomy (Image credit: Apple)

Finally, there's Astronomy – a remastered version of the previous Astronomy face, and our favourite. We love how you can fast forward to see the moon phase and planet location on different days. It also includes a star map and cloud data, drawing on your location data.

A plethora of health and fitness updates (Image credit: Apple)

In terms of health and fitness tracking, it feels a little like Apple is playing catch up with other more specialised watches but perhaps that's to be expected. The new watchOS has improved metrics and alerts for workouts, including specific ones for running, swimming and triathlons. Your sleep will be monitored closer than before, by using data pulled from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor, and you'll be able to track your sleep stages.

And added to that, there's a whole plethora of medication-based tracking, allowing you to let your Apple Watch take care of your medication schedule and even check with medication might interact badly.

But really, we're mostly here for those gorgeous watch faces. Which is your favourite?

Read more: