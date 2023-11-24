Hold up, the Apple Watch Series 9 is already on sale. But hurry – it's almost gone!

We've seen a few Apple Black Friday deals this year, but it's rare to see a discount on the latest and greatest kit. So you can imagine I spat out my coffee (don't feel you actually have to imagine that) when I saw that, for a limited time only, the Apple Watch Series 9 – which came out this September – is on sale right now at Amazon.
That's right, this year's model, which introduces a brand new S9 CiP for ultra-fast speeds, along with an awesome double-tap feature for navigation, is down 19%, from $399 to $324. But you'll have to act fast – there are a limited number available, and at the time of writing it's already been 3% claimed. Already got an Apple Watch? We recently weighed up whether the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth upgrading to this Black Friday.
Apple Watch Series 9 41mm:
$399 $324 at Amazon US
Save $75: The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model, featuring Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, an Always-On Retina Display and a brand new processor. It's the ultimate smart-watch, and it's very rare to see a deal this strong on the latest model.
Key features: Processor: S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core / W3 | Size: 41mm | Connectivity: GPS + Cellular | Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3,000 nits of brightness |Battery life: Up to 36 hours or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode
Release date: September 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever.