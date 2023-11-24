Hold up, the Apple Watch Series 9 is already on sale. But hurry – it's almost gone!

We've seen a few Apple Black Friday deals this year, but it's rare to see a discount on the latest and greatest kit. So you can imagine I spat out my coffee (don't feel you actually have to imagine that) when I saw that, for a limited time only, the Apple Watch Series 9 – which came out this September – is on sale right now at Amazon.

That's right, this year's model, which introduces a brand new S9 CiP for ultra-fast speeds, along with an awesome double-tap feature for navigation, is down 19%, from $399 to $324. But you'll have to act fast – there are a limited number available, and at the time of writing it's already been 3% claimed. Already got an Apple Watch? We recently weighed up whether the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth upgrading to this Black Friday.