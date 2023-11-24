Hold up, the Apple Watch Series 9 is already on sale. But hurry – it's almost gone!

By Daniel John
published

Save 19% on the latest model – but you'll have to act fast.

Apple Watch Series 9
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

We've seen a few Apple Black Friday deals this year, but it's rare to see a discount on the latest and greatest kit. So you can imagine I spat out my coffee (don't feel you actually have to imagine that) when I saw that, for a limited time only, the Apple Watch Series 9 – which came out this September – is on sale right now at Amazon.

That's right, this year's model, which introduces a brand new S9 CiP for ultra-fast speeds, along with an awesome double-tap feature for navigation, is down 19%, from $399 to $324. But you'll have to act fast – there are a limited number available, and at the time of writing it's already been 3% claimed. Already got an Apple Watch? We recently weighed up whether the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth upgrading to this Black Friday.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $399

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $399 $324 at Amazon US
Save $75: The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model, featuring Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, an Always-On Retina Display and a brand new processor. It's the ultimate smart-watch, and it's very rare to see a deal this strong on the latest model.

Key features: Processor: S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core / W3  | Size: 41mm | Connectivity: GPS + Cellular | Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3,000 nits of brightness |Battery life: Up to 36 hours or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode

Release date: September 2023 

Price history: This is the lowest price ever.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles