Apple just dropped a striking new wallpaper: here's how to get it
The new Pride Apple Watch band and wallpapers are the company's most colourful yet.
In the past, Apple users had to wait until it was time to upgrade their device to be graced with a new official wallpaper. But Apple has been a lot more generous of late, dropping all sorts of stunning new designs to mark various occasions.
In celebration of Pride 2025, Apple has just shared not only a strikingly colourful new set of wallpapers for each of its devices, but also its boldest new Apple Watch band yet. It’s almost as though the company has heard my lamentations about it abandoning its colourful past.
The new ‘Pride Harmony’ wallpapers feature bold rainbow stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch version sees the stripes dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist.
Whereas previous new Apple wallpapers were offered via the company’s website, this time it’s baked them into the software itself. All you have to do is update your devices to watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, or iPadOS 18.5.
And it isn’t just the wallpapers that are dynamic. The stunning new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch is, in Apple’s words, “assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant colour that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
