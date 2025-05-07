Apple just dropped a striking new wallpaper: here's how to get it

News
By published

The new Pride Apple Watch band and wallpapers are the company's most colourful yet.

Apple Pride 2025 wallpaper
(Image credit: Apple)

In the past, Apple users had to wait until it was time to upgrade their device to be graced with a new official wallpaper. But Apple has been a lot more generous of late, dropping all sorts of stunning new designs to mark various occasions.

In celebration of Pride 2025, Apple has just shared not only a strikingly colourful new set of wallpapers for each of its devices, but also its boldest new Apple Watch band yet. It’s almost as though the company has heard my lamentations about it abandoning its colourful past.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.