How to download the delightful new Apple wallpaper

Apple has form when it comes to releasing stunning new wallpapers to celebrate the opening of significant new stores. In 2023 the company gave us some colourfully maximalist takes on the Apple logo to coincide with the launch of its new Mumbai stores. And now, to celebrate the opening of an Apple Store at the MixC Hefei shopping mall in Hefei, China, it's moved in the other direction.

The company has dropped a pleasingly delicate version of the logo featuring calming woodcut patterns. The image is available as a wallpaper for Mac, iPhone and iPad, and as an Apple Watch face. It looks particularly stunning on the M4 MacBook Pro's OLED display.

(Image credit: Apple)

You can download the stunning new wallpaper for each device below:

Apple's official versions are all white, but thankfully Basic Apple Guy has come to the rescue with a series of dark versions, as well as a dynamic edition that can switch between the two.

Indeed, it seems Apple is feeling generous right now. From tomorrow, you can enjoy two days of Apple TV+ for free – although we're not sure you'll be able to resist signing up afterwards.