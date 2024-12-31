Trust me, don't watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend

News
By
published

Apple's unusual move is an ingenious marketing strategy.

An image from Severance to promote Apple TV Plus free weekend
(Image credit: Apple)

The meaning behind those mysterious Apple TV+ ads has finally been revealed. For the first time, the tech giant's streaming platform will be free for everyone over this weekend.

Apple tends to run seven-day free trials throughout the year, but they require you to sign for a subscription. This week's Apple TV+ free weekend won't require sign up. That's surely a good thing, you might think. But I warn you now: You'll want to sign up as a paying subscriber by the end of the weekend.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles