Trust me, don't watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend

The meaning behind those mysterious Apple TV+ ads has finally been revealed. For the first time, the tech giant's streaming platform will be free for everyone over this weekend.

Apple tends to run seven-day free trials throughout the year, but they require you to sign for a subscription. This week's Apple TV+ free weekend won't require sign up. That's surely a good thing, you might think. But I warn you now: You'll want to sign up as a paying subscriber by the end of the weekend.

The tech giant dropped several teasers on social media last week with the phase "See for yourself". Some subscribers had hoped that these were hints at upcoming new seasons, but it turns out that they were an invitation for non-subscribers to avail themselves of a free all-access pass this weekend to check out existing shows they've been missing, like Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Shrinking – and Severance.

The latter is surely the reason for the timing of this new strategy from Apple. Severance is one of the platform's most-acclaimed original series, and one of the first that people new to the platform is likely to check out – just in time to get hooked before the launch of Severance Season 2 on 17 January, 2025.

In short, if you take advantage of the free weekend to binge all of Severance Season One, you're probably going to want to open your wallet quick and sign up for a $9.99-a-month subscription, or at least grab the Apple TV Plus free trial.

Apple TV Plus can be accessed online and via most streaming systems, including Roku, Google TV and FireOS as well as the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad and Mac, via the Apple TV 4K streaming box. The Apple TV Plus free weekend will run from 3 and 5 January 2025 in all countries where Apple TV Plus is available.

How to watch Apple TV+ for free? Apple says that anyone will be able to claim a free all-access Apple TV+ pass to use from 3 to 5 January in all countries and on all devices where the platform is present. You won't need to sign up for a subscription, but you will need an Apple ID if you don't already have one. If you have any Apple device, you'll probably already have an Apple ID. If not, you can create an Apple Account on a Windows PC via the Apple TV app, the Apple Music app or iTunes for Windows. To create an Apple Account on an Android device, smart TV, or streaming device, you can usually follow the steps onscreen. You'll need to provide your full name, date of birth, an email address or phone number and a payment method, although nothing will be charged in this case.

