New Year, new gear: the best Apple January sale deals include up to 20% off MacBook Airs

The year 2025 has arrived, and you may want to take advantage of the January sales to renew your setup for the year ahead. As well as testing and reviewing creative tech, we track prices throughout the year, and we've picked out the best Apple January sale deals to save you from having to hunt them down.

The good news is that many of the deals match the prices we saw during Black Friday, including 20% off the M2 Macbook Air, now just $799 at Amazon for the 16GB configuration, so if you missed out in November, there's another chance to renew your hardware at a decent price. We've only included deals on products that we've reviewed on the website and that we can recommend for creative work.

If you're considering other brands as well as Apple, also check our pick of the best New Year laptop deals. And don't forget that you can watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend!

US Apple deals:

UK Apple deals:

January sale MacBook deals

January Sale iPad deals

Laptop killer! Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $200: This iPad Pro deal has been running since Black Friday, and a saving of $200 is as good as it usually gets with Apple's highest-spec tablet. If you're looking to run demanding software for 3D and video editing projects, this powerful iPad is more than up to the task, and it has the bonus of a gorgeous OLED display and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro UK deal: $1,499 $1,439.97 at Amazon

Apple Watch and AirPods deals

Newest Watch Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Best Buy Save $70: This remains the best price we've seen for the 2024 Apple Watch, which has more screen area, a lighter design plus advanced fitness and health features including sleep apnea notifications.

These deals not taking your fancy? Check out more offers below. Also check our guide to the iPad generations.