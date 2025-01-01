New Year, new gear: the best Apple January sale deals include up to 20% off MacBook Airs

The year 2025 has arrived, and you may want to take advantage of the January sales to renew your setup for the year ahead. As well as testing and reviewing creative tech, we track prices throughout the year, and we've picked out the best Apple January sale deals to save you from having to hunt them down.
The good news is that many of the deals match the prices we saw during Black Friday, including 20% off the M2 Macbook Air, now just $799 at Amazon for the 16GB configuration, so if you missed out in November, there's another chance to renew your hardware at a decent price. We've only included deals on products that we've reviewed on the website and that we can recommend for creative work.
If you're considering other brands as well as Apple, also check our pick of the best New Year laptop deals. And don't forget that you can watch Apple TV+ for free this weekend!
January sale Apple deals: quick links
US Apple deals:
- Amazon: deals on most Apple products
- Best Buy: low prices on MacBooks, iPads and more
- B&H Photo: up to $300 off MacBooks
UK Apple deals:
- OnBuy: discounts and cashback on a range of Apple products
- Amazon: deals on MacBooks, iPads and more
- Very: up to £350 off MacBooks
January sale MacBook deals
Save $200: The 2022 MacBook Air has been superseded by 2024's M3-chipped models in terms of power, but this option is great value for a laptop with 16GB of memory.
UK deal: £999 £849 at Currys
Save $200: For more power, more screen and larger storage capacity, my pick of the best January sale MacBook deals is $200 off the 2024 MacBook Air 15in. B&H Photo also has up to $250 off the 13in model.
UK deal: £1,499 £1,349.97 at Amazon
Save $220: If you need enough power to make video editing or 3D work easy going, the new M4 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro is the way to go. This deal shaves $200 off the price off a model with a 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU, 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.
UK deal: £2,399 £2,153.97 at Amazon
January Sale iPad deals
Save $200: This iPad Pro deal has been running since Black Friday, and a saving of $200 is as good as it usually gets with Apple's highest-spec tablet. If you're looking to run demanding software for 3D and video editing projects, this powerful iPad is more than up to the task, and it has the bonus of a gorgeous OLED display and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro
UK deal: $1,499 $1,439.97 at Amazon
13-inch model: US$799 US$699 at Best Buy
Save $100: Best Buy ran this deal at Black Friday, and now it's back in time for New Year. It's the lowest price we've seen to date on this year's iPad Airs, which rock M2 chips and support the new Apple Pencil Pro for an improved drawing workflow with features like the pinch gesture and barrel roll.
UK deal: £599 £559.97 at Amazon
Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Pro or the Air, and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's also matching its Black Friday price on the basic iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.
UK deal: £329 £286 at On Buy
Apple Watch and AirPods deals
Save $70: This remains the best price we've seen for the 2024 Apple Watch, which has more screen area, a lighter design plus advanced fitness and health features including sleep apnea notifications.
Save $60: These remain Apple's best inner-ear headphones, with active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and water and sweat resistance. We've seen them as cheap as $159 before, but this January sale deal is still a decent saving.
UK deal: £229 £183.03 at OnBuy
These deals not taking your fancy? Check out more offers below. Also check our guide to the iPad generations.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- Apple may finally fix its most infuriating design crime
- Drivers are discovering yet another Tesla Cybertruck design fail as winter hits
- “The challenge was to create a cool character design”: concept artist Marco Teixeira reveals the techniques and inspiration behind his superb 3D character render
- I love the slick design of these baby name trend infographics