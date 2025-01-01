New Year, new gear: the best Apple January sale deals include up to 20% off MacBook Airs

Big savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more.

(Image credit: Apple / Future)
The year 2025 has arrived, and you may want to take advantage of the January sales to renew your setup for the year ahead. As well as testing and reviewing creative tech, we track prices throughout the year, and we've picked out the best Apple January sale deals to save you from having to hunt them down.

The good news is that many of the deals match the prices we saw during Black Friday, including 20% off the M2 Macbook Air, now just $799 at Amazon for the 16GB configuration, so if you missed out in November, there's another chance to renew your hardware at a decent price. We've only included deals on products that we've reviewed on the website and that we can recommend for creative work.

Apple MacBook Air 13in (M3, 2024)
Best value
Apple MacBook Air 13in (M3, 2024): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Save $200: The 2022 MacBook Air has been superseded by 2024's M3-chipped models in terms of power, but this option is great value for a laptop with 16GB of memory.

UK deal: £999 £849 at Currys

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15in (M3, 2024)
Midrange option
Apple MacBook Air 15in (M3, 2024): was $1,499 now $1,299 at BHPhoto

Save $200: For more power, more screen and larger storage capacity, my pick of the best January sale MacBook deals is $200 off the 2024 MacBook Air 15in. B&H Photo also has up to $250 off the 13in model.

UK deal: £1,499 £1,349.97 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M4 Pro, 2024)
For pros
Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,399 now $2,179 at Amazon

Save $220: If you need enough power to make video editing or 3D work easy going, the new M4 Pro-chipped MacBook Pro is the way to go. This deal shaves $200 off the price off a model with a 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU, 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.

UK deal: £2,399 £2,153.97 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4, 2024)
Laptop killer!
Apple iPad Pro 13in (M4, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200: This iPad Pro deal has been running since Black Friday, and a saving of $200 is as good as it usually gets with Apple's highest-spec tablet. If you're looking to run demanding software for 3D and video editing projects, this powerful iPad is more than up to the task, and it has the bonus of a gorgeous OLED display and compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro

UK deal: $1,499 $1,439.97 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11in (M2, 2024)
Great price
Apple iPad Air 11in (M2, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

13-inch model: US$799 US$699 at Best Buy

Save $100: Best Buy ran this deal at Black Friday, and now it's back in time for New Year. It's the lowest price we've seen to date on this year's iPad Airs, which rock M2 chips and support the new Apple Pencil Pro for an improved drawing workflow with features like the pinch gesture and barrel roll.

UK deal: £599 £559.97 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022)
For general use
Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

Save $70: If you don't need the power of the Pro or the Air, and aren't bothered about using the latest Apple Pencil, Best Buy's also matching its Black Friday price on the basic iPad. This is the tablet to choose for light creative work and browsing/streaming.

UK deal: £329 £286 at On Buy

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Newest Watch
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Best Buy

Save $70: This remains the best price we've seen for the 2024 Apple Watch, which has more screen area, a lighter design plus advanced fitness and health features including sleep apnea notifications.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen
Noise-cancelling
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $60: These remain Apple's best inner-ear headphones, with active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and water and sweat resistance. We've seen them as cheap as $159 before, but this January sale deal is still a decent saving.

UK deal: £229 £183.03 at OnBuy

View Deal
