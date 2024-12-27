Need a new laptop for the new year? These six deals in the Amazon after-Christmas sale are the ones to consider

The new year is upon us, and if you're thinking your laptop might not be cut out for another 12 months of creative work, now's the time to upgrade because there are big laptop deals in the Amazon after-Christmas sale. Right now you can save $150 on this year's M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and up to $500 on an Asus Vivobook Pro with Nvidia graphics.

I've picked through the Amazon Winter Sale to seek out after-Christmas sale laptop deals in both the US and UK looking for devices that will suit different needs, from general home use to gaming and content creation. These are the best deals going today, but also check our guide to the best laptops for video editing and the best laptop for graphic design.

The best Amazon after-Christmas sale laptop deals

US deals

For gamers Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Save $500: Want a laptop that can handle gaming but also serve for creative work? This Asus TUF packs a Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card and a 165Hz QHD+ display, but the gaming design touches are subtle and understated, so it won't look out of place as a work laptop too. Price check: $1,299 at Best Buy

For content creators Asus Vivobook Pro 16X: was $2,199.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon Save $500: This is a great deal if you're looking to upgrade your laptop for a device with a dedicated graphics card for video work. This configuration has Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage capacity, which should give you both the power, memory and storage you need for video editing. It also has the handy Asus DialPad, which can speed up workflows in various creative programs. Price check: $1,799 at Best Buy

2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $935 at Amazon Save $264.99: If you prefer the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, the Amazon Winter Sale also has the best current US deal on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, this can be used as a touchscreen tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (both the pen and keyboard are sold separately). Price check: $1,199.99 at Best Buy

UK deals

Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.