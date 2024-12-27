Need a new laptop for the new year? These six deals in the Amazon after-Christmas sale are the ones to consider

The new year is upon us, and if you're thinking your laptop might not be cut out for another 12 months of creative work, now's the time to upgrade because there are big laptop deals in the Amazon after-Christmas sale. Right now you can save $150 on this year's M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and up to $500 on an Asus Vivobook Pro with Nvidia graphics.
I've picked through the Amazon Winter Sale to seek out after-Christmas sale laptop deals in both the US and UK looking for devices that will suit different needs, from general home use to gaming and content creation. These are the best deals going today, but also check our guide to the best laptops for video editing and the best laptop for graphic design.
The best Amazon after-Christmas sale laptop deals
US deals
Save $150: It's not as cheap as it was during Black Friday, but this is a great price for the newest MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. There are similar savings on other configurations.
Price check: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy $1,099
Save $300: The newest MacBook Pros were only released last month, so any saving is welcome, and $300 off is fantastic. The power of the M4 Pro chip makes this an option for video, VFX and 3D work, as we found in our review. There's up to $400 off the 16-inch model with the M4 Max chip.
Price check: $1,999 at Best Buy
Save $500: Want a laptop that can handle gaming but also serve for creative work? This Asus TUF packs a Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card and a 165Hz QHD+ display, but the gaming design touches are subtle and understated, so it won't look out of place as a work laptop too.
Price check: $1,299 at Best Buy
Save $500: This is a great deal if you're looking to upgrade your laptop for a device with a dedicated graphics card for video work. This configuration has Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB storage capacity, which should give you both the power, memory and storage you need for video editing. It also has the handy Asus DialPad, which can speed up workflows in various creative programs.
Price check: $1,799 at Best Buy
Save $200: We saw the innovative Zenbook Duo as a contender for laptop of the year when we reviewed it. The novel second display can be used in multiple configurations and orientations, making it a potential game changer for creatives who find themselves struggling to work across multiple panels. The internals are solid too.
Price check: $1,299 at Best Buy
Save $264.99: If you prefer the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, the Amazon Winter Sale also has the best current US deal on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, this can be used as a touchscreen tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (both the pen and keyboard are sold separately).
Price check: $1,199.99 at Best Buy
UK deals
Save £150: This is still the cheapest we've seen the latest MacBook Air 13 in the UK, now with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD as standard. There are similar discounts on higher-spec configurations too.
Price check: £1,099 at Apple
Save £235.86: This is a very attractive price for a sleek, well-built productivity laptop for general office work that also has another power for photo editing and some creative tasks. With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space, this is a steal.
Price check: £849 at Currys
Save £225: For PC gaming without breaking the bank, this Asus laptop offers a 165Hz WUXGA display backed up with an Intel i9 chip and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics
Price check: £849 at Currys
Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.
