Nominations are open for The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2022, and you can nominate your product. Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the best in domestic design and tech, highlighting new, innovative and just plain beautiful designs that improve the spaces around us.

The awards debuted last year, rewarding good design, style and forward-thinking innovation that takes account of quality and sustainability – products nominated are expected to last! Find out how to nominate your business's product now. Also, don't miss your chance to nominate your favourite tech for the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 – you have until July 29.

The winners of last year's Wallpaper Smart Space Awards (Image credit: Future)

A Wallpaper* Smart Space Award is a seal of approval for functional but also beautiful design from our sister publication Wallpaper*, which is recognised as a global authority on design. Nominations are invited from designers and companies small and large, and the awards are judged by a panel of Wallpaper* editors, designers and industry experts based on quality, impact and user experience. This year, Wallpaper* has added a new award celebrating the smartest use of retail space.

All of the award winners will appear in a special feature in the print edition of Wallpaper* and will receive in-depth coverage across the publication's digital platforms and across social media channels. This year’s judges will include the design teams behind some of last year's winners: Neri & Hu, who were awarded in 2021 for their ‘Everyday’ lamps for Stellar Works, and Industrial Facility’s Kim Colin and Sam Hecht, who were recognised last year for their ‘OE1’ workspace collection for Herman Miller (on which note, see our pick of the best Herman Miller chairs).

The debut Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards last year featured everything from e-bikes to air purifiers, office furniture, and speakers. These were judged by architect Tosin Oshinowo, the designer and artist Yuri Suzuki, Harrods’ retail manager Veronica Forin, Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas, and Wallpaper* transport and technology editor Jonathan Bell.

Who can enter The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2022?

The awards are open to everyone from big tech brands to boutique design and craft firms. They're particularly keen to celebrate new start-ups, innovators and young designers. What projects can you nominate? Any kind of domestic design or technology product that beautifies, enhances and improves the spaces around us to make our lives more efficient and elegant.

Nominations close on August 1. For full details and to nominate a product see futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2022 (opens in new tab).