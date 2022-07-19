Creative Bloq Awards 2022 nominations are open now

The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 are our very own celebration of the best tech for designers and artists of the last 12 months. We're committed to championing the hottest new laptops, workstations and drawing tablets as well as best new earbuds, TVs and game design that help us recapture a bit of our creative spark.

Creative Bloq Awards 2022 categories: nominate now There are more than 70 categories in this year's Creative Bloq 2022 awards. The hero categories include: Drawing Tablet of the Year

Laptop of the Year

Home Studio Tech of the Year

Camera of the Year

Console of the Year

Desktop Computer of the Year

Design Software of the Year

Craft Machine of the Year

Streaming Platform of the Year

Hottest Upcoming Tech

Best Tech of the Decade

The big news is, you can take part. We have over 70 categories for the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, from best craft machines to the most innovative cameras and newest design software, and we want you to nominate your favourite gadgets, devices and computers.

Nominations close on 22 July, so hurry! You can nominate in all categories or just the ones that matter to you. It's very simple and will only take minutes to enter the products that have helped you in your art and creative design this year. Simply visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website (opens in new tab) and nominate in the section, using the drop down menus.

To help you or get inspired, why not take a look at some of our in-depth buying guides and features. The best laptop for drawing would be a good place to start, as would the best laptops for gaming. Crafters should take a look at our guides to the best cricut machines and the best sewing machines.

Once the nominations phase is completed we'll whittle down the list to the best five products in each category and the judging panel will decide on the winners. You can find a complete breakdown of the process on the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website (opens in new tab).

Better still, this year we're celebrating Creative Bloq at 10 – that's a decade of reporting on, and loving, the best design, art, people, tech and weird ad campaigns. For the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 you can vote in the Creative Bloq at 10 category. Voting will open on 1 August. As before, you can nominate here too – so what are you waiting for?

