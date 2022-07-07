Creative Bloq is 10 years old!

It's hard to believe, but it's been 10 years since Creative Bloq officially launched. This summer, we're celebrating a decade of design coverage here on the site.

Creative Bloq launched in 2012 to target an audience with a broad interest in design, we wanted to attract working artists and designers who were fully immersed in the industry, as well as those with just a passing interest in creativity. Our goal was to provide daily content to inform, inspire and entertain, and at the time brought together legacy websites Computer Arts, net and 3D World.

Ten years on, we're proud to say that our mission still stands, and we're still serving our audience with a rich mix of content that spans everything from the hottest creative tools through to the funniest design fails, the most baffling optical illusions, and the most recent developments in the metaverse.

Computer Arts and net magazines may no longer be in print, but Creative Bloq still houses legacy content produced by these amazing magazines, as well as being the online home to 3D World and ImagineFX, world-leading titles in their own right.

To celebrate our anniversary, we've launched the Creative Bloq Awards, which champion the best creative tech across the industry. As part of these awards we have a special category – Creative Bloq at 10 – where you can vote on your favourite tech from the past decade. Head to our Awards site (opens in new tab) to get nominating!

But the celebrations don't end there. We've also been digging through our archives to uncover some of our best content from the past 10 years. We've got classic pieces that deserve a second look, as well as our insight from different years since Creative Bloq's launch. How do our predictions for 2013's design trends look when measured against today's climate, for example? What did we get right, and what did we get very wrong?

Join us as we celebrate a decade of design here on Creative Bloq. And if you've got a favourite piece of content we've produced throughout the years, let us know. You can contact us via Twitter (opens in new tab) or Instagram (opens in new tab) or by emailing contact@creativebloq.com, with Creative Bloq at 10 in the subject line.