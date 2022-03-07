The best sewing machines in 2022

The best sewing machines offer a wealth of options and functions, and it can be overwhelming. So we've scoured the stores and put together the ultimate list of the finest sewing machines. It doesn't matter what you need the sewing machine for, be it dressmaking, quilting or embroidery, whichever type of sewer you are we have you covered in this buying guide.

A top sewing machine can be mechanical, electronic or computerised, and as you would expect the better the technology the greater the price. When choosing one of our best sewing machines are right for you ask yourself these questions:

The best sewing machines: how to decide

1. What do you ultimately need the sewing machine to do?

There’s no point splashing out on a computerised machine with a hundred embroidery stitch options if you are predominantly going to sew curtains.

2. What fabrics will you be sewing with?

If you sew with heavyweight fabrics on a regular basis a £100 machine just isn’t going to cut it. If you’re going to sew sports and swimwear, you’ll need a machine with suitable stitches for dealing with stretch fabrics. The finest sewing machines are great, but you do need to consider how you will use one.

3. What will the sewing machine be used for?

Someone sewing once in a while doesn’t need to be spending as much on a sewing machine as the person sewing every day. Establish your needs and budget and let our guide to the best sewing machines help you find the best machine in your price range.

If you need more info jump to our frequent questions section. Now you've had a chance to get your ideas together – the why and how you will use a sewing machine – let's get stuck into our list. We've divided these sewing machines into price ranges – budget, mid-priced and expensive – and within each we suggest what they're best used for. As prices increase the machines will move from mechanical, to electronic, and finally high-end computerised systems.

The best sewing machines: budget

01. Brother L14S This simple sewing machine is good for beginners Specifications Size: 44.1 x 19.1 x 35.6cm Weight: 5.74kg Machine type: Mechanical Warranty: Three years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to use and understand + Good build quality + Three year warranty Reasons to avoid - It is very basic

The Brother L14S is a great beginner's sewing machine. Brother has been manufacturing competitively priced sewing machines since 1908, when the company was called Yasui Sewing Machine Co. With over 100 years experience in the sewing machine business, the electrical equipment giants certainly know what they are doing.

The brand is known for the number of features it includes on its most basic machines. The Brother L14S is an impressively priced basic mechanical machine with 14 stitch options, making it the ideal machine for beginners or the occasional sewer. It’s great to see a three year warranty included for this price, too.

The top loading bobbin and included instructional DVD will help you to have the machine up and running in no time. For the price, and as a starter machine, the Brother L14S has solid features and is very approachable.

02. Janome 219S A great beginner sewing machine for making clothes Specifications Size: 38 x 15 x 29 cm Weight: 6.56 kg Machine type: Mechanical Warranty: 5-25 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good quality and after sales service + All the functions you need for starting to make your own clothes + Sew with bulky fabrics Reasons to avoid - Limited features for pros

The Janome 219S is a great machine for newcomers who want to make their own clothes. Janome machines are considered quiet and easy-to-use, combine this with the fact that the company provides an excellent after-sales service and you’ll feel in safe hands with a Janome for your first machine. While most machines come with five-year warranties, this can stretch to 25 years for parts.

The Janome 219S is an affordable quality starter machine that has all the built-in features required for a beginner or occasional sewer. The 14 stitch options include an easy four-step buttonhole and a stretch and overlock stitch. The stitch length and width can be adjusted and you can sew with bulky fabric thanks to the extra height foot lifter. Everything is here to start you sewing the clothes of your choice.

03. Singer Heavy Duty 4423 The best all-round sewing machine for beginners Specifications Size: 39.4 x 15.9 x 30.5 cm Weight: 6.5 kg Machine type: Mechanical Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at Littlewoods 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Powerful motor can tackle all fabrics, including denim and stretch + Metal support means its sturdy + 32 stitch options Reasons to avoid - Only operated on a foot pedal

For the price, the Singer 4432 is at the top-end for a mechanical machine but not without good reason. With an integrated motor 60% stronger than standard sewing machines, It is a heavy-duty sewing machine that can tackle a wide range of fabrics, including stretch and denim.

With over 32 stitch options, including a one-step buttonhole function, it has everything you need to complete all dressmaking tasks. Not only is this machine robust, it's also fast; the metal frame has rigid support to hold all the mechanisms in perfect alignment for skip-free sewing and it includes an extra high sewing speed. You’ll be stitching up a new pair of jeans in a flash.

The best sewing machines: mid-price

04. Brother FS70WTX The best all-round sewing machine for intermediate crafters Specifications Size: 49 x 31.8 x 40.4 cm Weight: 6.7 kg Machine type: Electronic Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 70 stitch presets + Extra wide table and free motion embroidery foot included + Start/ Stop button and speed control Reasons to avoid - The LED could be more powerful

If you are looking for a machine that does it all at an affordable price, the Brother FS70WTX has you covered. With 70 in-built stitches and seven feet included, the model has everything you need for dressmaking, quilting, embroidery and home furnishings projects.

The Brother FS70WTX also a great choice for anyone who wants to do free motion embroidery, as it comes with an extra wide table and one of the included feet is a free motion embroidery foot.

This feature packed sewing machine has time saving elements too, such as a needle threader and a quick set drop-in bobbin and bobbin winder. The inclusion of an LED light, which won’t need replacing, avoids thread discolouration from a bulb. The Brother FS70WTX is a great machine whether you are new to sewing or a more advanced sewer.

05. Brother FS100WT The best mid-price sewing machine for free motion embroidery Specifications Size: 51.5 x 32.2 x 45.6 cm Weight: 7.5 kg Machine type: Electronic Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 100 stitch presets, including one lettering style + Useful LCD screen for stitch selection + Comes with an extra wide table and a motion embroidery foot Reasons to avoid - Is still quite small for quilters

The Brother FS100WT electronic sewing and quilting machine has all the features of the Brother FS70WTX (above) as well as an extra 30 stitches. These extra stitches include more decorative stitches for embellishing, including one lettering style to personalise your projects.

The 100 stitches and their length and width are easy to select on the LCD display, which also helpfully indicates which foot you should use for the stitch. This additional screen is great for anyone new to sewing machines.

Another useful feature, particularly for new sewers, is the semi-automatic needle threader which saves needle threading frustration. Whilst there’s enough here for the advanced sewer, the Brother FS100WT is also a great choice for a beginner looking for a model that’s easy to navigate and won’t need upgrading in the near future.

06. Singer Patchwork 7285Q The best mid-priced sewing machine for quilters Specifications Size: 34 x 44 x 35 cm Weight: 9 kg Machine type: Electronic Warranty: 10 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has enough features to last beyond beginner level + 100 built-in stitches includes those for quilting + Comes with a large tray for quliters Reasons to avoid - Can feel be technical

Whilst the Singer Patchwork 7285Q would still be a great machine for dressmakers (the model has six fully automatic one-step buttonholes), the inclusion of four quilting presser feet and a good sized extension table to manage large projects make this machine ideal for quilters.

Further features that make the Singer Patchwork 7285Q appealing to the quilter are the 15 quilting stitches included in the 100 built-in stitches, providing plenty of opportunities for creative topstitching and quilting for the advanced sewer. Solidly built and easy to operate, the Singer Patchwork 7285Q would also be an ideal machine for a new sewer. You won’t outgrow this model.

The best sewing machines: expensive

07. Pfaff Quilt Ambition 630 The best sewing machine for tech-loverse Specifications Size: 59.5 x 43.5 x 29.5 cm Weight: 12.2 kg Machine type: Computerised Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Features a crisp HD touch screen + A massive 201 preset stitches + Stylish and simple design Reasons to avoid - A little pricey

The sleek appearance of the Pfaff Quilt Ambition 630 may lead you to think that this machine has minimal features. However, we all know looks can be deceiving, this model boasts an impressive selection of 201 stitches. All these stitches, along with all the sewing information you need, can be found on the easy-to-use high-resolution colour touch screen.

The automatic thread cutter is a useful addition and dressmakers will appreciate the button sewing feature. Quilters will benefit from the 200mm sewing area to the right of the needle but this is also beneficial for anyone working on large sewing projects such as coats and curtains. Pfaff Quilt Ambition 630 is a stylish and feature-packed machine for pro sewers, but it comes at a price.

08. Husqvarna Opal 650 Specifications Size: 45 x 20 x 30 cm Weight: 12 kg Machine type: Computerised Warranty: 10 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Programmable sewing + The 'sewing advisor' will recommend stitches and more + Preset with 160 utility and decorative stitches Reasons to avoid - The control panel contrast can't be adjusted

The computerised Husqvarna Opal 650 features a large graphic display, plenty of memory for stored projects, programming functions, and best of all the 'sewing advisor'. Not only will the built-in sewing advisor recommend the best stitch, stitch width and length and needle size for your selected fabric but also which presser foot. With more than 160 utility and decorative stitches to choose from, this advice could certainly be useful.

All the stitches can be mirrored and are displayed in real-size settings on the graphic display. With 29 needle positions you can be sure to achieve precise positioning for edge stitching, topstitching and quilting. Dressmakers needn’t fear projects with buttonholes as there’s an impressive choice of seven one-step button styles and a sew on button program. Patterns with multiple buttons will never be overlooked again.

09. Janome 5270QDC The best sewing machine for custom stitching Specifications Size: ‎65 x 45 x 30 cm Weight: 10.74 kg Machine type: Computerised Warranty: 25 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 240 preset stitches + Stitch composer for complete control + Programmable needle work Reasons to avoid - It could be considered heavy

The Janome 5270QDC is one of the more complete machines around, but it comes at a price. So, what do you get once you start spending over $1,000 / £1,000 on a sewing machine? Let’s start with your own stitch composer to design your own stitches, should the 240 built-in stitches not cover exactly what you need.

You can make pivoting around corners and applique work super quick and easy by programming the machine to keep the needle down and lift the presser foot automatically when you stop sewing. You can even use the knee lift – a V-shaped leaver that plugs into the front of the machine – to raise and lower the presser foot with your knee or thigh. If seven buttonhole styles isn’t enough for you, the Atelier 7 can provide you with eleven.

10. Brother Innovis V3 The best sewing machine for embroidery Specifications Size: 9 x 18 x 30 cm Weight: 27 kg Machine type: Computerised Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can create 1,050 stitches per minute + Preview your projects on the full colour LCD touch screen + 200 built-in embroidery designs Reasons to avoid - It's very expensive

If you’re seriously into your embroidery, the Brother Innovis V3 might just tempt you to part with over £2,000 / £2,000. Here’s why: you can preview your projects on the full colour LCD touch screen display where you can select from over 200 built-in embroidery designs, add lettering from 17 fonts, edit patterns and adjust stitches all at the touch of a button.

The Brother Innovis V3's on-screen editing system allows you to drag and drop patterns into various positions, enlarge, reduce, rotate and create mirror images and create customised designs. You can also import designs using the built-in USB port.

Having decided on your design after all those customisation options, the included thread charts can display thread colour match options from leading thread brands on the touch screen. At its highest speed the Innovis V3 can then create your design at 1,050 stitches per minute. This specialist embroidery machine has everything to keep the dedicated embroiderer creating limitless designs with speed and ease.

Best sewing machines: frequent questions

How long can I expect a sewing machine to last? If you buy the right machine for your needs, treat it well and get it serviced, your machine will serve you for a very long time.

What do I do if I have problems with my machine? Most brands offer an after-sales service which you can call for replacement parts and problem shooting.

I want to sew clothes, how many stitch options does my sewing machine need? Really not very many. A straight stitch, buttonhole and a zigzag stitch will get you through most projects.

Do I need a coverstitch machine? Only if you are going to be sewing lots of sportswear and t-shirts that require a professional hemmed finish.

What does an overlocker do differently to a sewing machine? An overlocker (or serger) finishes the edges of fabric with an overlocking stitch whilst also cutting off the seam allowance as it sews.

