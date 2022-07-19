Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 is an impressive machine designed to tackle a wide range of sewing projects, from dress alterations to making decorative items for the home. With a powerful motor, 23 built-in stitches and the ability to sew up to 1,100 stitches per minute, this is ideal for those who want a no-frills machine that can still perform as well as a high-end model. The machine itself is sturdy and solid, with a built-in carry handle, meaning it can be moved around easily, which is ideal if you’re lacking space to have a permanent sewing machine set up.

Singer is synonymous with producing easy-to-use, durable and affordable sewing machines. And the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 certainly doesn’t disappoint. This machine has been designed to appeal to beginner and intermediate sewers who want a no-frills machine at a reasonable price that can tackle a range of sewing projects.

And this sewing machine certainly lives up to its heavy-duty name, it’s solid and has a robust motor which can power through stitches at a rate of up to 1,100 per minute. Plus, this machine makes easy work of any materials, effortlessly punching through fabrics like denim, upholstery fabric and leather.

Specs: Dimension: W40 x H16 x D30.5 cm

Weight: 6.4kg

Built-in stitches: 23

Workspace: 160mm

Guarantee: 2 years with free servicing

Sewing machine type: Mechanical

Stitches per minute: 1,100

Loading bobbing: Top

Needle type: Twin needle

Automatic needed threader: Yes

RRP: £290

Whilst this machine is a workhorse, it does lack some features that can only be found on higher-end models, so take a look at our best sewing machine guide to weigh up your options before making your final choice. If you're looking for a craft machine to accompany a sewing machine, take a look at our guide to the best Brother ScanNCut machines.

For this review of the Singer Heavy Duty 4423, I’ve spent a couple of weeks doing a range of different projects, including making a fabric project wallet, a small quilt and some sewing projects I found on Cricut design space. I tested the full variety of stitches and tried it with different materials to see how well it was handled, especially when it came to thicker items.

In my review below I put the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 to the test, using it regularly over a number of weeks. Read our guide to how we test craft and sewing machines for more details.

Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review: design and build

This is a sturdy and well-built sewing machine made from metal, not plastic. It's not as heavy as you'd imagine. (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 does give off a very industrial look which, given it’s touted as a heavy-duty machine, is apt. It comes in a modern grey with red and white accents. Unlike other models in the Singer range, the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 has very square edges, making it look slightly bigger and bulkier than it actually is.

However, the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 is a surprisingly lightweight and compact, making it perfect for storing away when not in use. The flimsy fabric cover lets it down, but you can purchase hardcovers from Singer that will fit perfectly and offer more protection.

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 has ditched the all-plastic machine in favour for a heavy-duty metal frame which means that it is as solid and durable as it looks. All the control dials are labelled and easy to use. The top wheel stitch selectors can be used to adjust the thread tension, needle position, and stitch width.

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 has ditched the all-plastic machine in favour for a heavy-duty metal frame

Then there are two large dials at the front of the machine, allowing you to select stitch type and length. These dials are easy to turn, and they have just enough tension that you won’t accidentally turn to the wrong option.

It has an extension table and a small storage compartment for storing your extra presser feet, bobbins and needles. This compartment easily slides off if you need extra space when sewing hems or cuffs. One design feature I really loved was the built-in LED light that allowed me to continue with some detailed work without having to illuminate the whole room, and this is particularly good if you share a creative space or you like working late into the night.

Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review: features

Features such as an automated buttonhole stitch make this an excellent beginner sewing machine (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

Whilst this is a very basic manual sewing machine, it still has all the features you’d expect in a modern sewing machine, including a semi-automatic needle threader, an automatic one-step buttonhole and a reverse stitch lever.

Whilst some higher-end machines seem to have an endless stream of stitch varieties, this has 23 built-in stitches that is perfectly adequate for the majority of sewing projects. These stitches include six basic, four stretch and 12 decorative. It benefits from a top-loading bobbin which also has a horizontal spool pin that keeps your spool in one place when you’re winding the bobbin or sewing.

One thing this machine does really well is handling heavyweight fabrics in its stride. That’s down to the motor, which Singer has claimed is 60% stronger than standard sewing machines and the stainless steel bedplate which allows for a smooth and even fabric feed. The powerful motor also gives this machine power to whizz through stitches, producing up to 1,100 stitches per minute, so you’ll get projects done quickly. There are also three needle positions, making doing specific projects like top-stitching or inserting zippers easier.

It has an automated one-step buttonhole so there’s no messing around just one quick action

Despite its basic nature, it does have a couple of automated features which I really enjoyed. First up was the automated needle threader, this was a little fiddly at first but once I got to grips with it, threading the needle was a total breeze. It also has an automated one-step buttonhole so there’s no messing around just one quick action. It also ships with an automated presser foot so you always get the right amount of pressure placed on the fabric.

As you’d expect, this machine comes with some accessories including an all-purpose foot, zipper foot, button sewing foot, extra needles, bobbins, a quilting guide, dust-cover, lint brush, seam ripper and auxiliary spool pin. And if you’re wondering where you’re going to store all those then there’s a small storage compartment built into the free arm.

Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review: performance

While other sewing machines have hundreds of pre-installed stitches, the 23 offered here is good enough for newcomers (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

This machine is the ultimate in fuss-free sewing. It’s really simple to set up and to use, the only thing that took a minute to get used to was the automatic needle threading function, but even that wasn’t a huge deal. Whilst some modern machines have more built-in stitches, I found the 23 that this machine has is entirely adequate.

There’s not really much that you can’t do with it, especially if you’re just getting started or you want a machine to do tasks such as dress-making or quilting. And it’s the ability to work with heavy fabrics like denim is outstanding, the needle just effortlessly glides through, and the foot pedal allows you to increase the pressure when working with thicker textiles.

It’s also really comfortable to use, I didn’t find it excessively noisy when in operation and even at top speeds, there was no excessive vibration. The one thing I would say is that the foot pedal is very sensitive, and it only needs the slightest bit of pressure to work quickly, so if you’re still getting to grips with using a sewing machine, just take a little extra care when pressing the pedal whilst you get used to the tension.

Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review: price

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 is a well-priced machine for what you get (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 is a machine that has been built to last. With that in mind, the price is exceptionally good value. Priced at £290/ $249.99 you do get a lot of machine for your money. It’s an affordable option for most beginners and even those who are regular sewers will find that there’s not much you can’t do.

This is a machine that will grow with you. You can purchase many accessories such as an extension table, which is ideal for those who want to get serious about their quilting. But for all the best deals when it comes to this machine bookmark our guide to the best Singer Heavy Duty 4423 prices.

If you’re on the lookout for a starter machine that will be a bit easier on your purse then you may like the Janome 2200XT, which is priced at a very low £169. Although not as well built as the Singer Heavy Duty 4423, it does appeal to first time sewing machine owners and has a number of similar features including 22 built-in stitches, but it is significantly slower than the Singer producing just 750 stitches per minute.

Singer Heavy Duty 4423 review: should you buy it?

This is an easy-to-use sewing machine that new sewers will love and it has enough features to last you too (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

If you want an easy-to-use machine that combines super speedy stitching, a good range of built-in stitches and a quality design, then you’ve found it in the Singer Heavy Duty 4423. Is it an exciting machine to use? Quite simply, no, but it’s not been designed to be exciting, it’s been designed to be a workhorse and get all your sewing jobs done and dusted with minimal fuss.

It’s also a fantastic price when you consider how durable and robust the design is. This machine isn’t going to let you down when you need it the most, it’ll keep producing fast, quality stitches for as long as you need it. And if you enjoy working with different materials, you know that this sewing machine will be able to handle even the thickest of textiles.

You will need a bit of patience when you first get it out of the box as the automatic needle threading function and trying to figure out how to access the multiple stitches can be a bit fiddly, but it’s all explained in the manual, and there’s plenty of videos on Youtube to refer to so you’ll pick it up in no time.

If you want a machine that will produce perfect stitches and powerful performance, then the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 is your best choice. If you’re looking to splurge and you want to go for something that has a computerised system but can still hold up to professional standards, then check our review of the Janome Continental M7 Professional (opens in new tab), which will tick all those boxes.

Read more: