The best Brother ScanNCut machines in 2022: which ScanNCut is best for you?

The Brother ScanNCut craft machines are a unique product of its kind, and are popular amongst all kinds of crafters. Original models started with 'CM' in some countries, and there has since been a lot of changes and upgrades to models. The SDX range has Auto Blade technology, so the machine works out what material is being used, and cuts accordingly – saving a lot of hassle and fuss!

You can cut a huge variety of materials with a ScanNCut. The SDX ranges cut up to 3mm in depth as standard, so not only are lighter materials like card possible to cut, but you can work on soft fabrics like cotton, leather and vinyls.

Unlike manual cutting machines, these electronic models allow you to really personalise a design, by manipulating size and shape. You can use the models to create an abundance of home decor, products for businesses, gifts, and more. The ScanNCut machines are different from Cricut, for example, as they feature a scanner, enabling for personal images to easily be scanned in and used in designs.

Crafters may instead choose a one of the best Cricut machines or one of the best Silhouette machines, as all three have different key features, whilst offering a similar style of creating. For those who want endless possibilities, the Cricut brand offers a wide range of different products - for cutting, engraving, writing and more. Read our Cricut Maker 3 review to discover what this brand's leading tech offers. The Silhouette machines are less varied than the Cricut brand, and offer fewer accessories, but have more complex software designing projects and a powerful cutting pressure.

So, the third option in this market is the Brother ScanNCut series of craft cutting machines. Deciding which ScanNCut machine is best for you can be harder than with Cricut and Silhouette as they have more models, special editions and US and UK variants.

Below I begin by answering what are Brother ScanNCut machines?, and then share the best ScanNCut machines in the US and the the top ScanNCut machines in the UK. Read on and see whether these powerful craft machines are right for you. Finally, I answer some common questions about Brother ScanNCut machines.

What are Brother ScanNCut craft machines?

The Brother ScanNCut craft cutting machines are solid and bulky but have some great features, like the LCD touchscreen (Image credit: Brother)

Brother ScanNCut: design and style

The Brother ScanNCut range is ideal for crafters of various kinds – sewists, DIY hobbyists, those who enjoy paper crafts and scrapbooking, and much more. The models have a unique built-in scanner, ready to scan and cut out any image or design with no computer or tablet needed.

There are four models within the classic ScanNCut family, and an additional Disney exclusive machine, that comes with all of the features of the SDX / DX range, with exclusive Disney designs and content.

Each model comes with slightly different features, from the size it's able to cut, to its abilities to work on different projects, such as embroidery. All ScanNCut DX models are compatible with the included Auto Blade attachment, so you don’t need to fiddle about with attachments to get cutting.

A ScanNCut craft machine can cut and create almost any project, it's unique built-in scanner and CPU make this easier (Image credit: Brother / May Flaum)

Brother ScanNCut: what are they for?

The Brother ScanNCut range has many uses. You'd be wrong if you think that a machine like this only cuts paper – you can cut all sorts of materials with certain models and blades, from vinyl and card, to soft fabrics and leathers.

With blades that easily cut curved designs and small details, the ScanNCut machines can ensure you don't ruin a delicate design with the slip of a hand and scissors, and can even cut through thin crepe paper and lace. So, the possibilities are endless.

When you buy a ScanNCut machine you generally get all the accessories you need in the box, unlike Cricut and Silhouette (Image credit: Brother / Julie Fei-Fan Balzer)

Brother ScanNCut: the accessories

In order to take your projects to the next level, you can buy a range of add-ons and accessories for your ScanNCut machine. You can purchase new and additional mats, carrier bags, initiation kits and rotary blades to kick start your collection, but there are many more creative options than just those.

Patchwork designs, stamps, and label making accessories are all able to be purchased for your ScanNCut machine. If you want to glitz something up, there are foil starter kits, lace patterns, and even rhinestones. Or, you can keep things more traditional with embossing and the calligraphy kits.

However, it's worth mentioning ScanNCut machines come packaged with everything you need to start creating out-of-the-box. Generally this means you get the tools – such as a spatula, blades and mats, the exact accessories depend on the model you choose – but it also includes the device's built-in scanner and CPU, accessed via an LCD touchscreen. Unlike Cricut and Silhouette you don't need to invest in a tablet or PC to get crafting.

If you do want to take a ScanNCut further, you can download the free CanvasWorkspace design app for PC and Mac (Image credit: Brother)

Brother ScanNCut: connectivity

The Brother ScanNCut range works alongside a free cloud-based design application called CanvasWorkspace, which is available for PC and Mac (but not Android). So, crafters, you are able to design when and where you want, then send your projects wirelessly from your computer to your ScanNCut or transfer them via USB flash drive.

Additionally, CanvasWorkspace also comes with many free designs and projects for you to use, so there are so many possibilities. Cables are not usually included with the ScanNCut machines, but there is direct connection via a USB cable, and two of the four models have WLAN connection.

Of course, you can also design projects directly in a ScanNCut machine using the LCD touchscreen and stylus 'touch pen'. It works really well, and despite the 5-inch screen's size I find it very easy to manipulate shapes and weld into new patterns in the machine's app.

Which Brother ScanNCut is best for you? (US)

(Image credit: Brother)

01. ScanNCut SDX230Di The best overall ScanNCut machine Specifications Dimensions: 8.47 x 20.91 x 6.81 inches Cutting space: 12 x 12 inches Memory: 1MB Weight: 5.8kg Included content: 1,435 built-in designs, 140 Quilt patterns, and 17 fonts Accessories: x4 blades (including Auto and Fabric blades) and holders, x2 standard tack mats 12 x x 12 inches, spatula, accessory pouch, touch pen, sample cardstock, iron-on fabric appliqué contact sheet, Rhinestone trial kit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A craft machine that does everything + The scanner is excellent + Impressive LCD touchscreen + Contains Disney-branded projects Reasons to avoid - An expensive craft machine

The ScanNCut SDX230Di is the US edition of the UK's SDX2200D (scroll down), and as such is a premium cutting that can do everything out-of-the-box – literally, you get every cutting blade Brother makes along with mats, contact sheets, tools, guides, designs and even materials for sample projects to test out your new craft machine.

The idea behind this top of the range model is you buy it once and won't need anything ever again. This extends to the ScanNCut SDX230Di incorporated 600dpi scanner and CPU, controlled by a pin-sharp LCD touchscreen and stylus. The touchscreen offers access to over 1,000 projects, fonts and Disney themed designs; this is as well as a built-in design app that enables you to create your own projects.

The ScanNCut SDX230Di is superb value for money

The true brilliance of these ScanNCut machines is when you begin using the scanner to save your own designs to the SDX230Di and even scan and cut in one go; it means you can turn old patterns into new designs or use the machine to cut out details from complex pieces of material. You can even scan in photos and drawings and turn this into complex designs to cut out.

You can read more of how this works in our ScanNCut SDX2200D review (it's the same model but in the UK) where our writer found an excellent money-saving feature. The ScanNCut will scan leftover materials and cut projects to fit and make best use of these leftovers, so you never waste material again.

This is an expensive machine, especially when compared to the comparable machines at Cricut and Silhouette. I say 'comparable', but neither of those feature a scanner or CPU, so you'll need a laptop / tablet and external scanner to get a comparable experience. Actually, the ScanNCut SDX230Di is a superb value for money.

(Image credit: Brother)

02. ScanNCut SDX125E The best entry level ScanNCut machine Specifications Dimensions: 531 x 215 x 173mm Cutting space: 12 x 12 inches Memory: 1MB Weight: 6kg Included content: 682 built-in designs, 7 fonts Accessories: Auto Blade and holder, x2 standard tack mats 12 x x 12 inches, Spatula, Accessory Pouch Touch, Pen, sample cardstock Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Not too expensive + Fully automatic blade, + Precise and quiet Reasons to avoid - Not as big a screen as the CM900

The ScanNCut SDX125E is best viewed as Brother's entry level machine, although it's more of a mid-range device. It's a powerful craft cutter that can do everything the more expensive SDX230Di can do but only contains half the number of pre-installed designs, and of course lacks the Disney-branded content.

This machine's capabilities come with a caveat; while the machine is as powerful and features the same scanner and LCD touchscreen and the same cutting space, it doesn't come packaged with as many blades, mats or accessories. The SDX230Di will do everything out of the box, while you'll need to invest in more blades for the SDX125E.

The Auto Blade that comes with this machine is great, though. You'll find it's adaptable to most projects from papercraft to sewing, in fact all the ScanNCut machines are excellent for quilters. As with the more expensive Disney SDX230Di, this cheaper machine will add seam allowances to your scanned projects if desired.

Which Brother ScanNCut is best for you? (UK)

(Image credit: Future)

03. ScanNCut SDX2200D The best overall ScanNCut machine for any project you have Specifications Dimensions: 531 x 215 x 173mm Cutting space: 11.7 x 11.7 inches Memory: 1MB Weight: 6kg Included content: 1,435 built-in designs, 17 fonts Accessories: x4 blades (including Auto and Fabric blades) and holders, x2 standard tack mats 12 x x 12 inches, spatula, accessory pouch, touch pen, sample cardstock, iron-on fabric appliqué contact sheet, Rhinestone trial kit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Does everything out-of-the-box + Impressive scan and cut process + Easy to use LCD touchcreen + Contains hundreds of designs Reasons to avoid - It's the expensive option

The ScanNCut SDX2200D is the newest Brother craft cutting machine released in the UK, and our reviewer found it to be on par if not slightly better than Cricut Maker 3. This is a great craft machine because it can do pretty much everything out of the box, including cutting 3mm thick materials without the need to buy a specific blade.

This accessibility and adaptability runs through ScanNCut SDX2200D, generally. The inclusion of an onboard computer and LCD touchscreen means you can design projects directly in the machine without the need for a connected laptop or tablet. The built-in 600dpi scanner makes this even easier, enabling you to scan projects, patterns and drawings directly into the ScanNCut SDX2200D.

For quilters the machine will even calculate and add seams to your patterns or drawings

In our ScanNCut SDX2200D review our writer found the process of scanning and cutting in one go revolutionary, you can even scan in material and cut sections in one button press. For quilters the machine will even calculate and add seam allowance to your patterns or drawings.

If you do want to go deeper or work on a larger screen, you can use the free CanvasWorkspace but this is currently only available on PC and Mac (Cricut's equivalent, Design Space, is compatible with Android and some Chromebooks). The bottom line is the ScanNCut SDX2200D is a powerful and versatile machine that does everything out-of-the-box without the need for further spending on accessories.

(Image credit: Brother)

04. ScanNCut SDX1200 The best value ScanNCut machine Specifications Dimensions: 531 x 215 x 173 mm Cutting space: 12 x 24 inches Memory: 1.5MB Weight: 5.8kg Number of designs: 1,300+ built-in designs, 17 fonts Accessories: 4 Auto Blades and holders, pen and holder, 6 colour pen set, erasable pen set, 4 12 x 12 inch mats and contact sheets, Spatula, Accessory pouch, Touch pen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra-large 5-inch LCD touchscreen + Over 1,300 built-in designs + Reads most PES/PHC/PHX embroidery data Reasons to avoid - Mat can be fiddly and damage easily

The ScanNCut SDX1200 is one of the more limited models in the Brother craft cutting machine lineup, though it still packs in 1,300 built-in designs, a scanner and LCD touchscreen to design and cut projects directly into the machine.

As this is a more basic model you don't get the Auto Blade – this automatically detects the depth of a material and adjusts – with the machine. However, the Auto Blade is compatible with this model and can be bought separately. It's one sign the ScanNCut SDX1200 is a little more basic, and cheaper, as you need to buy a few accessories that, for example, come packaged with the SDX2200D.

The ScanNCut SDX1200 is noted for being relatively easy to set up, and the Wifi connectivity option is a firm favourite amongst users who like their crafts to travel with them. This machine is ideal for those looking to make an upgrade from the cheaper machines - you won’t be disappointed – but there is still room to develop.

(Image credit: Brother)

05. ScanNCut SDX135 The best ScanNCut machine beginners needing more power Specifications Dimensions: 497 x 185 x 168 mm Cutting space: 11.7 x 11.7 inches Memory: 1.5MB Weight: 4.5 kg Number of designs: 682 built-in designs, 9 fonts Accessories: Auto Blade and holder, standard tack mat 12 x 12 inches, spatula, accessory pouch, touch pen Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Optional pen draw + Over 600 built-in designs + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with the paper piercing, calligraphy kit, or roll feeder

Similar to its SDX siblings, the ScanNCut SDX135 has a large number of features, making it perfect for those who love to spend their spare time crafting. This compact machine has a smaller cutting area to the more expensive models on this list, and fewer built-in designs, though 682 projects is still a good amount. These designs can be resized and adapted too, making it a good starting point for newcomers.

As with other craft machines in the Brother roster the SDX135 comes with a built-in scanner and LCD touchscreen for accessible and speedy projects. This comes with the excellent Auto Blade, which means most projects will be doable out of the box (unlike the cheaper CM300 model below).

If you choose to purchase additional accessories, such as appliques, stencils and rhinestones, along with the rotary and fabric blades, you’ll be amazed with the amount of options available to you.

(Image credit: Brother)

06. ScanNCut SDX900 The best ScanNCut machine for small projects Specifications Dimensions: 531 x 215 x 173mm Cutting space: 11.7 x 11.7 inches Memory: 1MB Weight: 6kg Included content: 682 built-in designs, 7 fonts Accessories: Auto Blade and holder, x2 standard tack mats 12 x x 12 inches, Spatula, Accessory Pouch Touch, Pen, sample cardstock Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Not too expensive + Fully automatic blade, + Precise and quiet Reasons to avoid - Not as big a screen as the CM900

The ScanNCut SDX900 allows crafters to precisely cut out designs of any shape in just a few simple steps. This particular model comes with over 680 built-in designs and seven fonts, so when working with CanvasWorkspace, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you want to cut felt or cotton, this machine is a perfect option. As this model has wireless connectivity, you don't need to have a PC to hand to be able to create designs. For a reasonable price, this ScanNCut SDX model is a great option for those looking for something that is easy to use, and has plenty of possibilities.

(Image credit: Brother)

07. ScanNCut CM300 The best ScanNCut machine for new starters Specifications Dimensions: 497 x 185 x 168 mm Cutting space: 12 x 12 inches Memory: 1.5MB Weight: 4.5 kg Number of designs: 600 built-in designs (100 quilt patterns), 5 fonts Accessories: Standard cut blade and holder, accessory pouch, touch pen, spatula, low-tack mat 12 x 12 inches, CD containing basic quilting guide Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Optional pen draw + Over 600 built-in designs + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with the paper piercing, calligraphy kit, or roll feeder

The ScanNCut CM300 is not like its SDX siblings, and has slightly fewer functions. But, the lower price reflects this, and makes this machine ideal for beginners, and those figuring out if the ScanNCut is right for them. For example, this lacks the Auto Blade and Fabric Blade of the larger machines, so it's ideally suited to papercraft projects but quilters would want to start with the ScanNCut SDX1200 (above).

Suited to beginner and intermediate crafters, this scanner is still incredibly impressive and accurate with its abilities. It's worth knowing that this model is not compatible with several add-on kits, such as the calligraphy or roll feeder, but if you want to make some simple designs at home, you're likely to have everything you need here.

the built-in scanner and CPU combo is an eye-catching offering at this price

But the ScanNCut CM300 does still feature a built-in scanner (300dpi not 600dpi like the SDX models) and a CPU controlled via a LCD touchscreen (though smaller than Brother's most costly models). It means you get the same scan-to-cut process that makes these Brother machines so useful, along with 600 built-in designs (including 100 quilt patterns) and five fonts.

Considering the ScanNCut CM300 costs the same as a larger Cricut Maker 3 it raises a serious question as to which to buy. You will need to invest in some accessories for the ScanNCut CM300 to compete, but the built-in scanner and CPU combo is an eye-catching offering at this price.

Brother ScanNCut: questions and answers

What does a Brother ScanNCut do? The Brother ScanNCuts are craft cutting machines that can cut all manner of materials, including fabrics, paper, card, wood, vinyl and more. They are similar to the popular Cricut craft machines but have a built-in scanner and CPU, so you can create, save and cut projects in the Brother ScanNCut machine.

Which brother ScanNCut is the best? Brother ScanNCut model names are different in the US and UK, but we'd recommend the SDX2200D (UK) and the SDX230DI (US) that have every blade, mat and accessory you need packaged with them. A cheaper option would be to buy the base ScanNCut SDX model (ScanNCut DX in the US) and add accessories and blades as you need them.

What can you cut with a Brother ScanNCut machine? Like other craft cutting machines the Brother ScanNCut range can cut most materials, including paper and card, vinyl, fabric including leather and much more. Brother ScanNCut SDX (known as the DX in the US) ranger of machines cut 3mm materials as standard, unlike Cricut Maker and Maker 3 models that require a separate blade.

Which is best, Cricut or Brother ScanNCut? The Cricut Maker 3 is an excellent craft cutting machine and the Rotary Blade ensures it can cut most materials out of the box. We also love the Brother ScanNCut SDX/DX range, as these feature the Auto Blade, which is close in use to Cricut's Rotary Blade.

The inclusion of a scanner and design app, accessed by an LCD touchscreen, edges things slightly for us. Also, for sewists and quilters the ScanNCut machines add seam allowances and come with pre-design quilt projects. So, which is best, Cricut or Brother? It all depends on use and cost; if budget is no option ScanNCut SDX2220D / SDX230Di is our choice.

Do you need a computer to use a Brother ScanNCut machine? No, the Brother ScanNCut craft machines can be used without a laptop, tablet or mobile. These machines have an onboard CPU, accessed via an LCD touchscreen, and you create designs in the machine. You can also scan in patterns and projects and cut them out directly. It will even automatically add seam allowances to designs, if required.

What software does Brother ScanNCut use? The Brother ScanNCut range use the Brother CanvasWorkspace app to create new designs and projects. This can be downloaded for free to Mac and PC, but not Android and Chromebook. You can also make designs directly in the machine itself via the LCD touchscreen.