Janome 220XT review

The Janome 220XT is a manual sewing machine that is perfect for beginners and occasional users. It is compact, lightweight and comes with a handy dust cover. Although this machine is basic, it has enough functions to perform a range of different sewing projects without being overwhelming to use. Straight out of the box you’ll find the Janome 220XT easy to set up and operate. The front-loading bobbin makes threading this machine a breeze so you’ll be able to get started as soon as you sit down to sew. All in all, this is a great machine for beginners and is ideal for basic jobs like dress alterations and quilting.

The Janome 2200XT is yet another sewing machine from a manufacturer known in the sewing world for producing good quality machines at reasonable prices. This basic mechanical sewing machine has all the features that sewing newbies and those on a budget could ever need.

When it comes to stitches, there are plenty of choices with the Janome 2200XT. It has 22 built-in stitches, including a four-step buttonhole, stretch and overlock stitches, which will give you more options when it comes to sewing projects. Speed is another big feature of this model as it can produce 750 stitches per minute, making it perfect for those projects that need a quick turnaround.

Janome 220XT features Specs Dimension: W39 x D15 x H28cm

Weight: 6kg

Built-in stitches: 22

Workspace: Would suit small space

Guarantee: 2 years

Sewing machine type: Mechanical

Stitches per minute: 750

Front loading bobbing: Yes

Needle type: Twin needle

RRP: £169

This review will look at everything the Janome 2200XT can do as well as sharing some of the drawbacks of this nifty little machine. I tested this machine over a number of weeks, making a variety of different sewing projects, including dress alteration and quilting.

I also used the Janome 2200XT in combination with my Cricut Maker, where I created some of the smaller projects found on Cricut Design Space, such as placemats and mug rugs. A sewing machine and a craft cutter are perfectly matched. Take a look at our guide to the best Cricut Machines and our feature in the best Brother ScanNCut machines to see which is best for you.

If you’re in the market for a new sewing machine, or just getting started, then be sure to check out our best sewing machines buying guide, which will have you covered no matter what kind of sewer you are or your skill level.

Janome 2200XT review: design and build

The Janome 2200XT is well-built sewing machine designed specifically for beginner users (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Janome 2200XT is a solid machine that is both sturdy and robust. It measures just W39 x D15 x H28cm, so it doesn’t take up a lot of room, making it ideal if you want to sew from your kitchen table.

This machine is also a great option if you’re not planning to keep it set up at all times or if you’re planning on taking it to classes and workshops. At 6kg, it’s light enough to pick up and put away or carry but heavy enough to feel solid and durable. It also benefits from a handy carry handle.

One huge benefit of the Janome 2200XT is just how easy it is to use. The front of the machine has two simple dials which control the stitch length and stitch selection. These dials and reverse sew lever are comfortable to use, but they do feel a bit heavy in comparison to some of the higher-end machines in the Janome range, such as the Janome Continental M7. The stitch dials in particular feel stiff when turning.

The Janome 2200XT has been well designed, particularly for the beginner user

This model has also been designed to use snap-on presser feet, which make removing and replacing them extremely uncomplicated. There’s an accessories storage box too, which is integrated into the workspace so you can keep any extras in place with the machine but this will need to be removed when replacing the bobbin.

Overall the Janome 2200XT has been well designed, particularly for the beginner user. Although a little clunky this is a sewing machine that is easy to navigate. Even if you have little experience working with sewing machines.

Janome 2200XT review: main features

This machine has enough stitches a beginner will need but it could do with an automatic needle threader (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

Considering this is a budget machine, the Janome 2200XT is jam-packed full of features. Of course, one of the main features is the built-in stitches. It has 22 stitches plus a four-step buttonhole option, so even an experienced sewer wouldn’t feel limited by its capabilities.

Stitches include straight, stretch, zig-zag, blind hem and overlock and has a maximum width of 4mm and a maximum length of 5mm. One simple yet super handy feature I absolutely loved was the detailed stitch chart that is on the front of the machine. It makes choosing and selecting the perfect stitch a breeze.

If you want to indulge in some free motion quilting, you do have to drop the feed dogs manually but I found this pretty straightforward once I got used to it. I found sewing in a circular motion effortless too, as it is easy to convert the flat bed into a free arm. It also works at an impressive speed as it can produce 750 stitches per minute, so if you want a job done quickly, you can rely on this machine to get the job done.

This machine benefits from a twin needle system, so if you’re working with stretchy material, you’ll get attractive-looking hems

The Janome 2200XT comes with a good selection of accessories to tackle different projects, including a selection of feet, four bobbins, a set of needles, a hem guide, seam ripper, oil, screwdrivers and a soft cover, which means that you can pretty much get started straight out of the box with no need to buy extras.

Since this machine is aimed at those just getting started with sewing, one feature that I think that this machine would benefit from is a needle threader. Although, once you get used to the machine, this particular model isn’t too difficult to thread. But talking about needles, this machine benefits from a twin needle system, so if you’re working with stretchy material, you’ll get attractive-looking hems that won’t break when under pressure.

Janome 2200XT review: performance

The Janome 2200XT comes with enough accessories to do most jobs, making it a great entry-level machine (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

I’ve been using the Janome 2200XT for a couple of weeks with a variety of different projects, from basic dress alteration to small quilting projects. Over that time, I’ve found this a smooth and easy machine to use.

Whilst it may be mechanical and very basic, the Janome 2200XT does have enough features that you won’t feel like you’re missing out. In fact, its being basic is what really makes this machine stand out. It's a stress-free experience to use and there are not too many bells and whistles to leave you feeling overwhelmed, which can be especially handy when you’re just starting out.

One aspect that's good for beginners is the responsive foot control pedal, which is comfortable to use and gives a good amount of pressure, making it easy to find your ideal speed control point.

There really isn’t much you can’t do with this machine

The Janome 2200XT has a front-loading bobbin, meaning you need to remove the accessories tray to change the bobbin; whilst this isn’t the end of the world, it is less convenient than a top-loading system. The dials being where they are on the machine make changing stitch and length really easy, so if you’re doing a job with a different variety of stitches, you won’t spend a long time adjusting things.

I briefly mentioned the presser feet previously in this review, but these are a stand-out feature of this model and can aid in the performance as there is something for every job. They snap on and off, so are really straightforward and easy to use.

This machine ships with six presser feet, including a standard foot, hemming foot, overcast foot, satin foot, sliding buttonhole foot and zipper foot. So there really isn’t much you can’t do with this machine, plus having these feet come with the machine will save you extra expense in buying them separately, which can be extra handy if you’re new to sewing and not sure if it's something you’ll stick with long term.

Whilst you can select the length of a stitch, there is no option to adjust the width. Whilst this may not be much of an issue for new sewers, it would be good to have the flexibility of selecting different stitch widths.

Janome 2200XT review: price

(Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Janome 2200XT combines a quality machine with excellent features at a fantastic price. Retailing at just £169, this is the perfect budget machine. This exact model isn't available in the US, but equivalent Janome sewing machines are is the Sew Fresh range for $299. Whether you just want to make some garment adjustments or a machine that will help you learn the basics of a sewing machine, at this price point, you just can’t say no.

Plus, with the presser feet you get included with this machine, you’re going to be saving a lot of money on purchasing them separately whilst enjoying the freedom of producing a good range of stitches.

Janome 2200XT review: should you buy it?

This machine is one of the best budget models on the market. It has it all, it’s easy to use, has a good range of stitch variations, and it’s super affordable. It is also the ideal choice if you want an easily portable machine, thanks to its compact and lightweight design.

More experienced sewers may find it limiting and lacking certain must-have functions such as automatic drop feed dogs and a needle threader, but even the professionals would find it hard not to be impressed by this machine for the money.

When it comes to whether you should buy it or not, then if you’re looking for a basic machine to improve your technique and grow into your skills, then absolutely you should as it’s a good all-rounder that delivers on both performance and style.

Read more: