There's 40% off a laser engraver I'm using right now

Laser engraving is a fast growing craft hobby, and the new IKIER K1 Ultra is one of the fastest and most accurate machines around at the moment. I should know, I've been using one for weeks. Right now you can get 40% off the impressive IKIER K1 Ultra laser engraver at Amazon, bring the cost down from $1,699.99 to $1020.39 (you'll need to use the on-page coupon).

What makes the IKIER K1 Ultra so good? It boasts a speedy 36W diode laser (six 6W lasers compress to form a powerful laser beam) and an accurate and steady motorised frame with automatic focus, delivering 800mm/s (one if the fastest I've used. There are some clever features too, such as the 'Power Failure Recovery' that uses an algorithm to remembers the engraving position in case of a power cut.

Laser engravers aren't cheap, and there are more to choose from than ever before, if you need more info, read my guide to the best laser cutters and engravers. If you're looking for more craft devices, read our Cricut Black Friday deals hub for the lates price drops on blade machines.

IKIER K1 Ultra

Was: $1,699.99

Now: $1020.39 at Amazon (use the coupon)

Save: $679.60 Overview: The IKIER K1 Ultra boasts a super-fast 800mm/s speed and a powerful and adaptable 36W diode laser for engraving and cutting most materials. Key features: 36W diode laser | Built-in auto air assist pump | Incredibly fast 800mm/s engraving speed | Engrave and cut wood, metal, acrylic, Leather and more Price history: The IKIER K1 Ultra was previously sold for $1009.99 direct from the manufacturer, so this new Amazon coupon deal brings the same offer to a broader audience. Price comparison: IKIER: $949 Reviews: We've not yet reviewed the IKIER K1 Ultra but I am using it at the moment for a forthcoming review, and it's an impressive laser cutter and engraver.

