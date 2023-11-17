Live
Amazon Black Friday week: All the best deals on creative tech from Apple, Huion, Microsoft and Cricut
All the best Amazon deals this weekend, as and when they go live.
Welcome to Creative Bloq's live blog where we'll be focusing on all the best deals on creative tech during this week-long Amazon Black Friday event. That's right, this year Amazon has decided to go against tradition and stake a claim to the whole week before Black Friday. And we're here to sift through and rate the deals that are on offer, discard the rubbish, and provide you with only the deals that we personally would buy.
This is not all just about Amazon, however. As we're seeking the best Black Friday deals for creatives, we're also broadening our scope to all major retailers this week. After all, it's not just Amazon that's started offering legit Black Friday deals. Below are our curated pick of the best, right now.
As we're a website dedicated to creatives, we'll have our eagle eyes on all the creative tech that our readers love – from MacBooks to drawing tablets; digital styluses to iPads. If you want to dial in to more specific deals, we also have a round up of the best MacBook Black Friday deals live right now.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals: UK
Amazon Fire TV (4K, 55-inch):
£549 £149 at Amazon
Save £400: I'm having Prime Day déjà vu! If you're a Prime member you can now request access to limited Invite Only deals at Amazon. There's limited stock, and they're on sale for limited time... but there are some huge discoubnts.
Huion Kamvas Pro 16 (4K):
£799 £599 at Huion
Save £200: This is one our favourite mid-range drawing tablets, and with the 4K addition to this model, it's a stunning tablet at that. Right now you can get £200 on a range of Huion tablets.
Price check: Amazon £704
Cricut maker 3 bundle:
£534 £399 at Amazon
Save £134: This is a fantastic machine, and one we think is the best Cricut machine for all materials and projects. And with this bundle you get materials into the bargain, so you can start making stright away.
Price check: Cricut £449
XBox Series X:
£479 £409 at Amazon
Save £70: OK - is an Xbox Series X creative tech? Well ,I'd suggest that many of you creatives also like gaming... so yes! It is. And this is a really good deal - £70 off the nex gen console.
Price check: John Lewis £429
Apple Pencil 2:
£139 £89 at Amazon
Save £50: We, and the rest of the creative world, think this is the best Apple Pencil you can get – even since the release of the 3rd gen. It's got the fullest feature set, and it's £10 cheaper than we've seen it on sale for before – a record-low!
Price check: Currys £139 | Apple £139
Apple AirPods Pro 2:
£229 £199 at Amazon
Save £30: I tracked the price history on these, fully expecting to find they've been lower than this. But surprisingly, this is actually the best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 2 – this model has been woefully lacking in deals so far. So £30 off is a good thing. Sure, they might go lower during Black Friday Proper but nothing in life is certain.
Price check: Argos £229 | Currys £229
Apple Magic Mouse:
£99 £65 at Amazon
Save 34%: Apple's magic mouse is a favourite among creatives (though we take issue with the charging port). The price often hovers around $79 but this is the lowest we've seen it sell for by quite some way – the previous low is £72.20.
Price check: Currys £74.99 | Apple £79
Best Amazon Black Friday deals: US
iPad (9th Gen, 64GB):
$329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: I really like the 9th Gen iPad (even more than the more powerful, more expensive, more iPad Air-like 10th Gen). If you want a high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong, and this saving matches the lowest price on record.
Price check: $329 at Apple
Apple Watch SE 2:
$279 $229 at Walmart
Save $50: This deal on the second generation of Apple's most affordable watch beats the previous low price that we saw over Prime Day at Amazon. It's one the 44mm, GPS model, which we love (giving it a near perfect score in our review).
Price check: $259 at Amazon
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2022):
$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Save $100: The Pro is an excellent tablet for, well, pros! Massively powerful, with a beautiful screen, this deal betters the Amazon Prime deal earlier this year by $50 (but equals the lowest price we've seen).
Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro):
$2,699 $1,949 at B&H Photo
Save $750: This 2021, 1TB, 16-inch MacBook is a fantastic laptop, even with the M3 Pros coming out last month. Why? Because you're starting to see massive savings, like this $750 discount. This deal matches the Prime Day 2 price we saw.
Price check: $1,689 (secondhand) at Amazon
Cricut Mug Press:
$199 $136 at Amazon
Save $63: We love the mug press extension for a Cricut machine. It's a neat way of making, you guessed it, personalised mugs. And we've not seen a price this low – the previous rock bottom was $140 so this is a great deal.
Price check: Target $149 | Cricut $149
Cricut Joy:
$149 $99 at Amazon
Save $50: This joyful little machine is a superstar for making customised cards, labels and crafts – and it is beating its previous low price by quite some way (it was $125). We reccommend this machine and gave it a glowing 4 star review.
Price check: Cricut $149 | Walmart $125
XP-Pen Artist 22 2 (21.5-inch):
$459.99 $350.99 at Amazon
Save $109: Sure, this has been on sale for cheaper than the RRP ($367 actually), but this is the lowest it's been, and for such a great tablet we think this is a bit of a bargain. It comes with a stylus, and may not be a pro option but certainly cuts the mustard for most users.
Price check: XP-Pen $399.99
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon just dropped a tonne of great deals on the Cricut range of laser cutters in the UK. If you're into crafting, the Cricut machines are pretty much the best (and most affordable) options out there. Of the full range, we think the Cricut Maker 3 is the best overall (as mentioned in our dedicated Cricut guide).
Sorry, just stepped away from my desk for a bit as my replacement iPhone got delivered (mine was stolen-more-likely-dropped on a train the other week). Managed to get hold of an iPhone 15 Pro, and it had me caught in its spell... as you can see form our review of the handset, it's pretty special. I'll be sure to look for deals on it this week!
Have you heard of Amazon's Invite Only Prime deals? It's explained here in full, but basically if you're a Prime member, you can search for Invite Only deals on Amazon. Request an invite, check your email to see if you have been invited, and then buy...
The deals are on limited quantities of stock, and for limited time... but the discounts are larger than usual – 73% off a 55-inch 4K TV, for example! Worth looking into if you're already a Prime member (or just get the 30-day trial and cancel after you've got the deal you want).
OK. Time for some brutal honesty. I'm not yet convinced by this call of 'Black Friday Week' from Amazon. Don't get me wrong – if there are great deals on products that Creative Bloq have reviewed highly, we will be reporting enthusiastically on them.
I just want to be convinced that that is the case – that Amazon and all the other major retailers are actually offering Black Friday-level deals. The deals above are all good. But I've not seen great yet.
It's early hours though. And the US hasn't woken up yet. Let's see...
Hello everyone I'm Beren, Creative Bloq's deals editor, and I'll be taking you through all the best Black Friday deals on creative tech, from now until Cyber Monday...
And here we go! Time was, Black Friday meant Black Friday, but now with the help of retail giant Amazon, it means a whole week! The US company has declared it to be Amazon Black Friday Week, we're here for it... if there are decent deals that we can bring to our audience of creative pros and hobbyists.
So how are we doing this? Well, up top of this page, we'll be highlighting the absolute best deals of Amazon BF Week – and that's not limited to just Amazon deals! We know how other retailers like to get in on the action, and we'll be covering the best deals for creatives, full stop.
And here, I'll be bringing you my thoughts on the event, as they tumble out of my deal-seeking brain... I may also highlight some other deals that I like the look of, and even link out to some interesting content... Right! Let's go!