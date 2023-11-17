Amazon Black Friday week: All the best deals on creative tech from Apple, Huion, Microsoft and Cricut

Welcome to Creative Bloq's live blog where we'll be focusing on all the best deals on creative tech during this week-long Amazon Black Friday event. That's right, this year Amazon has decided to go against tradition and stake a claim to the whole week before Black Friday. And we're here to sift through and rate the deals that are on offer, discard the rubbish, and provide you with only the deals that we personally would buy.

This is not all just about Amazon, however. As we're seeking the best Black Friday deals for creatives, we're also broadening our scope to all major retailers this week. After all, it's not just Amazon that's started offering legit Black Friday deals. Below are our curated pick of the best, right now.

As we're a website dedicated to creatives, we'll have our eagle eyes on all the creative tech that our readers love – from MacBooks to drawing tablets; digital styluses to iPads. If you want to dial in to more specific deals, we also have a round up of the best MacBook Black Friday deals live right now.

Best retailer deals in the UK

Best retailer deals in the US

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: UK

Amazon Fire TV (4K, 55-inch): £549 £149 at Amazon

Save £400: I'm having Prime Day déjà vu! If you're a Prime member you can now request access to limited Invite Only deals at Amazon. There's limited stock, and they're on sale for limited time... but there are some huge discoubnts.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16 (4K): £799 £599 at Huion

Save £200: This is one our favourite mid-range drawing tablets, and with the 4K addition to this model, it's a stunning tablet at that. Right now you can get £200 on a range of Huion tablets. Price check: Amazon £704

Cricut maker 3 bundle: £534 £399 at Amazon

Save £134: This is a fantastic machine, and one we think is the best Cricut machine for all materials and projects. And with this bundle you get materials into the bargain, so you can start making stright away. Price check: Cricut £449

XBox Series X: £479 £409 at Amazon

Save £70: OK - is an Xbox Series X creative tech? Well ,I'd suggest that many of you creatives also like gaming... so yes! It is. And this is a really good deal - £70 off the nex gen console. Price check: John Lewis £429

Apple Pencil 2: £139 £89 at Amazon

Save £50: We, and the rest of the creative world, think this is the best Apple Pencil you can get – even since the release of the 3rd gen. It's got the fullest feature set, and it's £10 cheaper than we've seen it on sale for before – a record-low! Price check: Currys £139 | Apple £139

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229 £199 at Amazon

Save £30: I tracked the price history on these, fully expecting to find they've been lower than this. But surprisingly, this is actually the best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 2 – this model has been woefully lacking in deals so far. So £30 off is a good thing. Sure, they might go lower during Black Friday Proper but nothing in life is certain. Price check: Argos £229 | Currys £229

Apple Magic Mouse: £99 £65 at Amazon

Save 34%: Apple's magic mouse is a favourite among creatives (though we take issue with the charging port). The price often hovers around $79 but this is the lowest we've seen it sell for by quite some way – the previous low is £72.20.



Price check: Currys £74.99 | Apple £79

Best Amazon Black Friday deals: US

iPad (9th Gen, 64GB): $329 $249 at Amazon

Save $80: I really like the 9th Gen iPad (even more than the more powerful, more expensive, more iPad Air-like 10th Gen). If you want a high quality tablet for browsing and streaming, you can't go wrong, and this saving matches the lowest price on record. Price check: $329 at Apple

Apple Watch SE 2: $279 $229 at Walmart

Save $50: This deal on the second generation of Apple's most affordable watch beats the previous low price that we saw over Prime Day at Amazon. It's one the 44mm, GPS model, which we love (giving it a near perfect score in our review). Price check: $259 at Amazon

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2022): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100: The Pro is an excellent tablet for, well, pros! Massively powerful, with a beautiful screen, this deal betters the Amazon Prime deal earlier this year by $50 (but equals the lowest price we've seen). Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro (M1 Pro): $2,699 $1,949 at B&H Photo

Save $750: This 2021, 1TB, 16-inch MacBook is a fantastic laptop, even with the M3 Pros coming out last month. Why? Because you're starting to see massive savings, like this $750 discount. This deal matches the Prime Day 2 price we saw. Price check: $1,689 (secondhand) at Amazon

Cricut Mug Press: $199 $136 at Amazon

Save $63: We love the mug press extension for a Cricut machine. It's a neat way of making, you guessed it, personalised mugs. And we've not seen a price this low – the previous rock bottom was $140 so this is a great deal.

Price check: Target $149 | Cricut $149

Cricut Joy: $149 $99 at Amazon

Save $50: This joyful little machine is a superstar for making customised cards, labels and crafts – and it is beating its previous low price by quite some way (it was $125). We reccommend this machine and gave it a glowing 4 star review. Price check: Cricut $149 | Walmart $125

