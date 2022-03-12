The best craft tables for Cricut in 2022

Finding yourself one of the best craft tables around is an absolute must if you've just treated yourself to a brand new Cricut machine. While Cricuts are compact and can fit on most tables, if you're serious about your creative projects then you really need a set space to work on and, ideally, it should have space for all your materials too.

Merely searching for craft tables isn't going to bring you a lot of joy. You'll often end up with lists of sloped drawing desks that are no use for craft projects. Well, we've done the hard work for you and tracked down a selection of desks and tables that'll provide room for your Cricut as well as plenty of work space, and in most cases they'll pack some storage for all the materials you'll be using.

The best craft tables: US

Tribesigns' L-shaped design is nice and compact, and offers storage (Image credit: Tribesigns)

01. Tribesigns L-Shaped Desk with Storage Bookshelf The best craft table for storage and versatility Specifications Dimensions: 59"D x 57"W x 48"H Materials: Metal, Engineered Wood Colour options: Faux Marble, Vintage Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of table space + Plenty of storage + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - Self-assembly

The best craft table gives you plenty of space to work as well as providing a good selection of storage options, and this desk from Tribesigns is a great example of how to get the most from a small space.

It's an L-shaped desk, providing space on its surface for your Cricut and its output, as well as your computer and any other tools you might need. At one end there's also a four-tier storage bookshelf, perfect for stashing your materials with easy reach.

It worktop finish comes in two wood effects, a clean-looking smooth white, and a faux-marble finish. As with many of the options listed here you'll have to assemble the desk and shelving yourself, but its minimal design means that shouldn't be too hard.

This swing cart style table means you can pack everything away and slide it out of sight (Image credit: Sauder)

02. Sauder Cinnamon Cherry finish Craft Table/Cart The best craft table for saving space Specifications Dimensions: 19.5"D x 62.2"W x 28.5"H Materials: Engineered Wood Colour options: Cinnamon Cherry Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact + Great storage + Portable Reasons to avoid - Just a little small

If you need the best craft table but you're a bit short on space, this option from Sauder is a smart and compact solution. It's a combined craft table and cart, which means you can wheel it out whenever you need it, and it extends thanks to a folding leaf at one end, giving you plenty of space to work with when you need it. There's a good assortment of storage, as well as an internal shelf that's designed for a sewing machine but just the right size for a Cricut too, and when you're finished for the day you can fold it all back up and wheel it into a corner, where it makes an attractive cabinet.

(Image credit: Venture Horizon)

03. Project Center Desk A great craft table if you have loads of materials Specifications Dimensions: 40.75"D x 55"W x 38.5"H Materials: Engineered Wood Colour options: Black, White, Oak, Walnut Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Loads of storage + Big working surface Reasons to avoid - Not especially wide

Here's a serious craft table that really delivers in the storage stakes. The Venture Horizon Project Center Desk gives you a sizeable working surface for all your projects, making it perfect for larger Cricut jobs, while its sides each have nine 12" by 10" cubby holes, perfect for small bins or baskets to store materials and accessories and keep things organised. It's one of the pricier options but well worth the extra expense, and there are four finishes to choose from.

(Image credit: Tukinala)

04. Tukinala L-Shape Craft Desk A good minimal craft table Specifications Dimensions: 66"D x 47"W x 28"H Materials: MDF and Iron Colour options: Beech Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Large working area + Minimal design + Separate computer stand Reasons to avoid - Very little storage - Limited availability at time of writing

You might already have all the storage space you need for your Cricut project materials, in which case you'll want a craft table that delivers on working space, in which case you might want to opt for this L-shaped computer desk from Tukinala. It's especially useful if you use a large PC for making your Cricut designs, as it comes with a separate stand for a computer, leaving more of the top free for your projects, and there's plenty of room underneath for storage cabinets and shelves. This craft table is available from Walmat, but note that online stock was limited the last time we checked.

(Image credit: Tking-Home)

05. Tking Home Large Double Workstation Desk A top craft table for the Cricut Maker 3 Specifications Dimensions: W200 x D60 x H75cm Materials: Particle Board, Steel Pipe Colour options: White Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Striking looks + Good storage Reasons to avoid - Centre storage could get in the way

Designed for two people but equally well suited if you need space for longer output from a Cricut Maker 3, this home office desk makes for an excellent and minimal-looking craft table. Its centre section will hold a tower PC but it can be used just as effectively as a storage space, and there's a handy drawer above for any tools you might need. The low open shelves at each end give you more room for stacking books and baskets, and the whole thing is easy to assemble thanks to its minimal design. Again, this craft table is offered by Walmart, but stock may be limited.

The best craft tables: UK

(Image credit: Ikea)

01. Ikea LAGKAPTEN / ALEX A great craft table for storage Specifications Dimensions: D60 x W140 x H73cm Materials: Fibreboard, particleboard Colour options: 11 colour options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Loads of drawers + Lots of colours + Minimal looks Reasons to avoid - Not much else

Need more drawers? You should take a look at this desk from Ikea which quite literally has ALL THE DRAWERS. It's utterly perfect if you have a huge assortment of materials to work with that you'd like to keep close to your Cricut, and it has a well-sized work surface that shouldn't see you running out of room. And if you want a craft table that fits in with your décor, this one comes in more colour options than we can comfortably type out; there are 11 to choose from, so at least one model should complement your home colour scheme.

(Image credit: HOMCOM)

02. HOMCOM Computer Desk A highly versatile craft table Specifications Dimensions: H85 x W120 x D55cm Materials: Metal, Engineered Wood Colour options: White, Black, Brown Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Versatile storage + Space for computer and monitor + Solid and durable Reasons to avoid - Maybe overkill for crafting

Another decent craft table with versatile storage options, the HOMCOM computer desk features plenty of places to put all your tools and equipment, as well as room to stash a computer and keyboard so they're not in the way, plus a shelf for a monitor, leaving the actual top free for a Cricut and your creative projects. It's made from durable particle board and has a generous maximum load of 50KG, and it comes in three finishes.

(Image credit: Engriy)

03. Engriy Writing Computer Desk A solid wood craft table for more serious projects Specifications Dimensions: W119.9 x D59.9 x H74.9cm Materials: Metal, Wood Colour options: Faux Marble, Vintage Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid wood top + Adjustable feet + Decent storage Reasons to avoid - The most expensive option

We like the utilitarian look of this sturdy writing desk, and its versatile storage means that it'll work just as well as a simple but effective craft table. It has two open shelves that you can organise however you like, and as an extra bonus there are a pair of hooks on the side where you can hang headphones, backpacks or anything else you fancy. It has adjustable feet, so if you have an uneven floor you can still keep things steady, and its solid wood top feels good and weighty (and it's scratch-resistant too), which it should, given this one's price.

(Image credit: HOMIDEC)

04. HOMIDEC Writing Computer Desk The best budget craft table Specifications Dimensions: W80 x D60 x H75cm Materials: Steel, Engineered Wood Colour options: Black, Vintage, White Oak Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Nice and cheap + Storage bag and hook + Does the job Reasons to avoid - Pretty basic

For a decent craft table on a budget, you'll almost certainly get good results from this desk. It's a simple engineered wood top on a metal frame, but it should give you plenty of room for your Cricut projects, and on one side it has a storage bag where you can keep some of your materials and equipment. There's also a hook for hanging headphones or anything else, which is a nice extra, but ultimately this is a cheap and straightforward table that does the job and not much more.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

05. John Lewis & Partners Louvre Desk The best-looking craft table for Cricut Specifications Dimensions: H74 x W140 x D65cm Materials: Oak veneered chipboard Colour options: Oak Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Looks great + Spacious drawers + Oak veneer Reasons to avoid - Requires assembly

We absolutely love the look of this stylish desk from John Lewis, and it's practical enough to make an excellent craft table. It comes with three drawers; the top two are 8cm deep, making them ideal for tools and other bits and bobs, while the bottom drawer is a capacious 23cm deep, giving you plenty of room for materials and even for storing your Cricut when not in use. It's a solid and hefty table made from responsibly sourced chipboard, coated in top quality oak veneer; perfect for crafting with a touch of class.

The best craft tables for Cricut: your questions answered

What's a Cricut? Honestly, if you've got this far without actually knowing what a Cricut is then we're impressed. In short it's an automated cutting machine for home crafters, and you can use it to cut materials such as paper, felt, vinyl, fabric, leather, matboard, and wood, using pre-programmed designs that you can create on your computer or even on your phone.

How much room does a Cricut need? Not very much at all. The biggest and best option, the Cricut Maker 3, measures 56 x 18 x 15.7cm, so it won't take up a huge amount of table space by itself. However, you need to bear in mind that you'll also need space for your materials as they go into the Cricut and then out again; the Maker 3 enables you to make cuts up to 3.6m long in one go, so if you're after a table that'll make life easier, the longer the better.

What should I look for in a craft table? Storage! Lots and lots of storage, because once you get started with Cricut you're going to end up accumulating all manner of materials and tools to go with it. The other thing to watch out for is a good solid build; Cricuts aren't especially heavy (the Maker 3 weighs in at 6.9kg), but in general for any crafting surface you'll want something sturdy and steady.

Is a solid wood top best for a craft table? It depends what you're planning to do with it. With a Cricut you'll be perfectly well off with a top made of veneered particle board or similar; however if you're also planning on getting a bit more hands-on with your crafting using sharp tools, you might prefer a solid wood top that won't get ruined by dings, nicks and scratches.

Couldn't I just save money and make my own craft table? Of course you could! If you're capable of a bit of DIY, it's not too hard to make your own, and there's something decidedly fitting about having a craft table that you've crafted yourself. This video explains one way of doing it yourself; you can find plenty more guides online.

