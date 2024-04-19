I’ve tested loads of office chairs and one of my favourites is on sale now

I'm the resident office chair expert at Creative Bloq, and I've used and reviewed loads of office chairs over the past few years. So I know a good deal on a great chair when I see it – and that's exactly what I'm seeing right now over at X-Chair, as they've knocked hundreds of dollars off their chairs for a flash sale.

And the pick of the bunch for me is this $98 off the X3 chair, down from $1,094 to $881. In fact, you also get the headrest for free, which is usually $115, so the saving is more like $213! In any case, X-Chair produce some fantastic chairs, with the executive leather X4 being my current top pick of the best office chairs for back pain.

The X3 chair: $1,094 $881 at X-Chair

Save $213: X-Chair produces some of my favourite office chairs out there – real quality, comfort and supreme ergonomics. They come in three or four parts, so it's incredibly easy to put together, and once you have, it's as sturdy as you'd want from a quality office chair. What makes the X3 a cracking chair is that it's adjustable in all the ways that you'd want, and the lumbar (lower back) support is top notch. Definitely a big investment, but one that will last.

