Best desk for small spaces 2021: Compact options for small rooms

One of the best desks for small spaces can help you create a great work setup, even if you don't have a dedicated office. Perhaps, like many of us, you're now working from home, when you'd usually be in an office or studio. Maybe you're a student who's spending more time studying at home than expected. Or perhaps you're a freelancer who has found themselves with their entire family joining them on their once-peaceful working days, putting household space at a premium?

Whatever the reason, our collection of the best desks for small spaces will help you make the most out of a cramped area (got more room to play with? Head to our general guide to the best desks instead). You'd be surprised how much you can fit comfortably into a corner of a lounge, or a box room, if you choose the right furniture. While you're completing your setup, be sure to pick up one of the best office chairs too. Now, read on for some clever space-saving solutions in our pick of the best desks for small spaces.

01. Costway Corner Computer Desk The best desk for tight corners Width: 41.5" | Height: 30" | Depth: 28" | Material: Pine and MDF | Colour: Black or white Check Amazon Solid wood construction Space-maximising corner design Shelves and drawers for storage Style is more traditional

One of the best space-maximising tricks is to choose a corner desk that can be tucked into an unused area (we have more options in our best L-shaped computer desks guide). There's a large, slide-out drawer and integrated shelves to give you plenty of space to stash your paperwork and stationery. The study, solid wooden construction should last for years to come, and is available in black or white. If you'd prefer a more modern style – this looks more traditional – check elsewhere in this list.

02. HOOBRO Ladder Computer Desk The best desk that doesn't look like a desk Width: 29.1" | Height: 72.8" (on a diagonal) | Depth: 18.9" | Material: Particleboard, metal | Colour: £81.14 View at Amazon Can be repurposed as shelving when not required Slimline and unobtrusive design No built-in storage

If you don't have a dedicated office space and want something that doesn't scream 'computer desk', a ladder-style design such as the HOOBRO Ladder Computer Desk is a great choice. The minimal design won't look out of place in your living room or bedroom, and can easily be repurposed as shelving when not in use.

You have a 29.1x18.9 inch tabletop space for your laptop, and the streamlined, leaning shape is ideal for small spaces (there are adjustable feet to ensure stability). Because all the shelving is open, we'd say this is one for tidy individuals who don't need to have lots of stuff to hand while they're working. It's also cheaper option, so if you need somewhere to store heavy hardware, books and paper files, we'd suggest going for something pricier and sturdier.

03. Your Zone Beckett Kids Metal Rolling Writing Desk, Multiple Finishes The best basic desk for small spaces Width: 36" | Height: 30" | Depth: 15.75" | Material: Laminate, powder-coated metal frame | Colour: Canyon walnut or natural Check Amazon Castors for easy moving Very compact Low price No storage space

If you're looking for a cheap, basic option, try this Your Zone Beckett Desk. It's pegged as a 'kids' option, but it's as tall as the other entries in this list, so we're pretty sure it'll work just fine for adults, too. The (very) simple design has a decent-sized surface area, with space enough for a laptop, desk lamp and few other bits and pieces. It also comes on castors so you can roll it about – so for example, you could easily tuck it into a corner when not in use, or pull it into a more accessible spot during the day. There's zero space for storage, so you'll need to figure something out for that, but it is sturdy, durable and comes very well reviewed.

04. Haotian Black Desk The best wall-mounted desk for small spaces Width: 32.28" | Height: 23.62" unit | Depth: 8.66" | Material: MDF and chipboard | Colour: Black £278.64 View at Amazon No footprint Some storage / display space Built-in cable management Not suitable for heavy storage

If you're really tight on floor space, how about attaching your desk to the wall? The Haotian desk is a neat design that includes a compact desk area and shelf space to display and store your stationery and other work accessories (the load capacity is a generous 66.14lb... just make sure you secure it properly). There's in-built cable management to ensure everything stays neat and tidy, and you can mount it at a height that suits you. There's a similar white version, if you prefer that, too.

Best desk for small spaces to buy now: UK

01. House by John Lewis Anton Wall Mounted Leaning Desk The best unobtrusive desk for rooms that aren't offices Height: 193cm | Width: 71cm | Depth: 50cm | Material: Plywood, oak veneer | Colour: Wood and black £179 View at John Lewis & Partners Cool and unobtrusive Sloped design ideal for cramped spaces Can easily be turned into a non-desk No hidden storage

The House by John Lewis Anton is a desk that doesn't look like a desk – ideal if you're working from a room that's not really a dedicated office, or you want something to use as an occasional desk. This space-saving, sloped design mounts to your wall to really make the most of your square footage. There's a neat desk area, plus two shelves above it for your paperwork, stationery and so on... although it's all open, so you'll need to keep things neat and nice to look at. This Scandi-style desk is made from plywood with a sturdy oak veneer, and there's a lacquer coating for extra durability.

02. Symple Stuff Computer Desk Best desk for small spaces if you have lots of peripherals Height : 73.5cm | Width: 80cm | Depth: 45cm | Material: Manufactured wood, melamine | Colour: Black or white £69.99 View at Wayfair UK Lots of shelves and storage space Clever, compact design Not the most high-end looking Lacks leg-room

If you have a lot of peripherals, this desk from Symple Stuff could be a great option for you. There's a pull-out keyboard tray, a wide shelf that could easily house a printer, and a taller one that's ideal for PC towers or shredders. You do sacrifice space to stretch your legs out, but overall we're impressed this desk manages to cram so much into such a petite design. There are cooler, fancier looking desks in this roundup, but the build is pared-back, inoffensive and practical, with a black or white finish to choose between.

03. Caramia Floating Desk The best compact, zero-footprint desk Width: 90cm | Height: N/A | Depth: 35cm | Material: Manufactured wood, melamine | Colour: All light oak, light oak with white or black, all white £199.99 View at Wayfair UK No 'footprint' Sleek design Must be affixed to wall Next to no storage space

If you're really, really tight on space, how about a floating desk? These affix to your wall for a desk that has no footprint at all, and some even fold up when not in use (this one does not). This is the coolest one we've seen, with a clean, curved design and a few stylish colour options. Obviously, you can't overload these desks, so this strictly one is those who don't need lots of storage space, although there is one little shelf to house a pen pot or a little plant or something along those lines.

04. IKEA Micke desk 73x50cm The best basic desk for small spaces Width: 73cm | Height: 75cm | Depth: 50cm | Material: Wood | Colour: White, black-brown, oak effect £40 View at IKEA Cable tidy system Storage drawer Low cost Basic design

The king of flat-pack furniture has come through with an excellent, no frills, great value desk that's ideal for small spaces. The Micke is a simple, white desk with a drawer for you to stash your bits and bobs, a cable hole and channel to keep things tidy, and ... that's about it. There are a few sizes and configurations of the Micke, but this is the smallest. All are the same height, so you could also put a large and a small ones of these back to back if there's more than one of you sharing an office area.

05. GreenForest Folding Computer Desk The best foldaway desk for small spaces Width: 81.3cm | Height: 83cm | Depth: 81.3cm | Material: P2 board, metal legs | Colour : Black Prime £79.99 View at Amazon Folds flat when not in use No assembly required Easily transportable Not that small when not collapsed

Next up in our list of the best desks for small spaces is this GreenForest Folding Computer Desk. This desk folds completely flat, so if you work from a laptop, you can easily fold it down and stash it against a wall or under a sofa at the end of each working day.

It's a good solution if, for example, you don't want to sacrifice your whole living room to a permanent desk, but don't want to compromise on desk size when you are working (often, the smaller size means you lose the depth needed to support your forearms properly). You can also easily move it from room to room, if needed. It's made from environmentally friendly P2 board, which is scratch-resistant, heat-resistant and waterproof.

