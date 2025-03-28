Nothing wants you to design its next phone

Just don't send them Minions concepts.

Nothing Phone 3a and design plans
Last year's Nothing Community Edition project led to the launch of a novel glow-in-the-dark phone that was perfect for Halloween. Now the initiative is back for 2025, and you could get involved.

The British smartphone maker is inviting the public to design its Phone (3a) Community Edition. There are four categories open for entries: hardware, software, marketing, and new for 2025, an 'accessory' category (see our Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro comparison to learn more about the minimalist phone).

