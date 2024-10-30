"Originality and taking risks pay off" - the secrets behind Nothing's Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition

published

It's a Halloween design treat.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition; a phone box on a table with Halloween decorations
(Image credit: Future)

Nothing Phones are a little different, and the latest release is an industry first. The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is the first smartphone designed by the community. It's also a glow-in-the-dark green slab of fun, that's ideal for Halloween (I have an early release model, and it's definitely unique). It's taken six months and includes four winners across hardware, wallpaper, packaging and marketing design.

I've reviewed all of the Nothing phones, including the new Phone (2a) Plus, which is an iterative release and a very good budget-priced smartphone. But like all Nothing products, it's the design that jumps out and the new Community Edition proudly taps into the talents of the brand's own community for inspiration.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition; a phone in the dark
(Image credit: Future)
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition; a phone in the dark
(Image credit: Future)

