New leak reveals the iPhone 17 is the one to get excited about

A 60hz iPhone 16 display feels unforgivable in 2024.

iPhone 17 render
A fan-made render of a future iPhone design (Image credit: Ben Geskin/Future)

The Apple rumour mill is reaching its peak when it comes to the iPhone 16, and by now we have a pretty decent idea of what to expect come September. We're also starting to hear the odd tidbit about the iPhone 17 – and in bad news for this year's line up, it sounds like we'll have to wait until next year for the entire range to receive Apple's super-smooth ProMotion display.

New leaks suggest both the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro (as well as the rumoured new iPhone 17 Slim) will feature a 120hz display. But this year's standard iPhone 16 will remain limited to a mere 60hz, which feels positively sluggish in 2024. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

