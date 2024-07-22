New leak reveals the iPhone 17 is the one to get excited about

The Apple rumour mill is reaching its peak when it comes to the iPhone 16, and by now we have a pretty decent idea of what to expect come September. We're also starting to hear the odd tidbit about the iPhone 17 – and in bad news for this year's line up, it sounds like we'll have to wait until next year for the entire range to receive Apple's super-smooth ProMotion display.

New leaks suggest both the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro (as well as the rumoured new iPhone 17 Slim) will feature a 120hz display. But this year's standard iPhone 16 will remain limited to a mere 60hz, which feels positively sluggish in 2024.

Apple's standard iPhone models still feature a 60hz display (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by Gizmochina, an Apple leaker known as Ice Universe shared on Weibo that the iPhone 17 series will include four models (with the iPhone 17 Slim replacing the current 'Plus' model), and the entire line up will support the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

As anyone whose used an iPhone 15 Pro will attest, once you've tried ProMotion, it's hard to go back. The 120hz refresh rate allows for super smooth scrolling and animations, and 60hz looks pretty jerky in comparison. Sure 60hz isn't a terrible refresh rate, but Apple really is starting to lag behind its competitors here, with the likes of Google and Samsung offering at least 120hz in even their cheaper offerings, such as the Pixel 7a.

ProMotion has been part of the iPhone 'Pro' line up since the 13 Pro (Image credit: Future)

But while a standard iPhone 17 with ProMotion sounds like good news, it begs the question: do we really have to endure another 60hz iPhone in 2024?

Starting at £799 / $799, even the entry level iPhone isn't cheap. £800 for a brand new smartphone that features ageing display tech does seem a lot – and with each passing year that 120hz fails to hit the entire iPhone line up, detractors are getting more and more vocal on social media.

One more year of struggle 🥲😂 https://t.co/QzSUTmnG2SFebruary 27, 2024

Apple is really milking 60Hz 😳It'll apparently still be on the iPhone 16 seriesImagine that and 128GB still be a thing in 2024 pic.twitter.com/CwSC8HoZA2November 19, 2023

Time will tell what's in store for the iPhone 16 line up (let alone the iPhone 17), but with an Apple-designed battery and a retro design said to be on the way, there could still be plenty to look forward to.