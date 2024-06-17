Apple's rumoured iPhone 17 redesign sounds a little confusing

An iPhone that's neither Mini nor Plus.

Alas, poor iPhone mini. The diminutive device was unceremoniously axed from the Apple line up last year, leaving small phone fans with nowhere to turn (first world problems, etc). Indeed, Apple keeps going bigger, replacing the mini with the giant iPhone Plus – but that one hasn't sold great either

Rumours have begun circulating that the company is planning to release a new 'Slim' edition of the iPhone 17 in 2025, reigniting hopes that a smaller form factor could be making a return. But based on the limited details we have so far, it sounds like this one could sit somewhere between the mini and the Plus. (Wondering what to expect from this year's release? Take a look at our iPhone 16 roundup.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

