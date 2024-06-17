Apple's rumoured iPhone 17 redesign sounds a little confusing

Alas, poor iPhone mini. The diminutive device was unceremoniously axed from the Apple line up last year, leaving small phone fans with nowhere to turn (first world problems, etc). Indeed, Apple keeps going bigger, replacing the mini with the giant iPhone Plus – but that one hasn't sold great either.

Rumours have begun circulating that the company is planning to release a new 'Slim' edition of the iPhone 17 in 2025, reigniting hopes that a smaller form factor could be making a return. But based on the limited details we have so far, it sounds like this one could sit somewhere between the mini and the Plus. (Wondering what to expect from this year's release? Take a look at our iPhone 16 roundup.)

A fan-made render of a future iPhone (Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard)

As spotted by MacRumors, respected Apple analyst Jeff Pu claims a so-called iPhone 17 Slim will replace the Plus model, a 6.6-inch display (as opposed to the iPhone 15 Plus's 6.7-inch display) and an aluminium body, unlike the Pro models' titanium chassis.

The iPhone mini was axed last year (Image credit: Future/Apple)

So, the iPhone 17 'Slim' will be almost as big as the Plus in a thinner body, and likely won't be a premium model. In other words, it's hard to see exactly where this will sit in the line up. Of course, we don't know how big the standard iPhone 17 is going to be, but if it remains at the current 6.12-inches, then the 'Slim is going to bigger... but thinner. Which sounds like it presents a confusing choice.

Apple has been aggressive in its pursuit of thinness lately, with the iPad Pro M4 featuring the company's thinnest design ever – even more so than the iPod Nano, apparently. For the full lowdown, take a look at our M4 iPad Pro review.