Apple event live blog: what to expect, from iPhone 14 to Apple Watch Pro

We've repeatedly heard that Apple could be planning a major U(SB)-turn with the iPhone 14, finally offering USB-C (opens in new tab) to the masses. Allowing for faster charging than Lightning and much greater flexibility with accessories, USB-C has been a mainstay on fans' wishlists for a few years now. But seeing as it was rumoured to be hitting the iPhone 13, and 12, and 11, we'll take this one with a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro) So what features are we expecting from the iPhone 14? One of the most persistent rumours we've heard is that the iPhone 14 line up (or at least some of it) is in line for an always-on display. This could allow basic information such as the time, date, and notifications to remain on-screen without needing to press the power button.

What about the camera? Rumour has it the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a whopping 48MP sensor, capable of producing 8K video. If that's the case, the rest of the models in our best camera phones roundup had better start making an iPhone 14-shaped space. And it seems we could finally be in for a periscope lens, which could mean zoom capabilities of up to 50x. That said, recent reports have also claimed that the periscope lens might not arrive until the iPhone 15, so we could have a little longer to wait on that front.

The purple iPhone 12 (Image credit: Apple) Almost as exciting as new features is new colours – and every iPhone generation tends to include at least one exclusive shade. Rumour has it this year we're in for the first purple iPhone since the 12 and 12 mini – but rather than the pleasing pastel hue we were given in 2020, this year's purple could be a lot more, er, purple.

(Image credit: Apple/Future owns) While we're not expecting to see an iPhone 14 mini this year, another new model could take its place. Apple is rumoured to be going big this year – quite literally. A larger, 6.7-inch version of the standard iPhone 14 is said to be on the cards, meaning the entry level device will be available in the same sizes as the 'Pro' model. The only question is what it will be called – iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Pro? Knowing Apple and its baffling naming conventions, it probably won't make much sense.

You might want to hang on to that iPhone 13 mini (Image credit: Apple/Future) Almost as interesting as what does appear during an Apple event is what doesn't. And if various rumours are to be believed, the latter is set to include the iPhone mini. Allegedly plagued by poor sales, Apple is said to be ditching the mini iPhone after just two years – which is bad news for those (like me) who prefer small phones.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo) Perhaps the most persistent rumour of the year has involved the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. Specifically the notch – or lack thereof. The controversial design touch is said to be getting replaced by a floating 'pill + hole' design which should free up some more screen real state. It's still not entirely clear how this will work in practice (will the pill and hole join together when the screen is use?), but anything that frees up even a few precious pixels can only be a good thing for creatives.