Live
Apple event live blog: what to expect, from iPhone 14 to Apple Watch Pro
Watch the event right here.
Well, after pretty much a year of rumours, we'll (probably) finally lay eyes on the iPhone 14 line up tomorrow. Apple's 'Far Out' event takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT tomorrow, and as usual, you'll be able to keep up with every announcement right here on Creative Bloq.
Along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps even a new 'Pro' version of the Watch. Plus, the AirPods Pro are rumoured to be in for an upgrade, as is the entry level iPad. And while genuine surprises are becoming a rarity at Apple events, the company could have one or two tricks up its sleeve. Meanwhile, we'll be live blogging every rumour we've heard in the run up to the event, and every announcement as it happens. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.
We've repeatedly heard that Apple could be planning a major U(SB)-turn with the iPhone 14, finally offering USB-C (opens in new tab) to the masses. Allowing for faster charging than Lightning and much greater flexibility with accessories, USB-C has been a mainstay on fans' wishlists for a few years now. But seeing as it was rumoured to be hitting the iPhone 13, and 12, and 11, we'll take this one with a pinch of salt.
So what features are we expecting from the iPhone 14? One of the most persistent rumours we've heard is that the iPhone 14 line up (or at least some of it) is in line for an always-on display. This could allow basic information such as the time, date, and notifications to remain on-screen without needing to press the power button.
What about the camera? Rumour has it the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a whopping 48MP sensor, capable of producing 8K video. If that's the case, the rest of the models in our best camera phones roundup had better start making an iPhone 14-shaped space.
And it seems we could finally be in for a periscope lens, which could mean zoom capabilities of up to 50x. That said, recent reports have also claimed that the periscope lens might not arrive until the iPhone 15, so we could have a little longer to wait on that front.
Almost as exciting as new features is new colours – and every iPhone generation tends to include at least one exclusive shade. Rumour has it this year we're in for the first purple iPhone since the 12 and 12 mini – but rather than the pleasing pastel hue we were given in 2020, this year's purple could be a lot more, er, purple.
While we're not expecting to see an iPhone 14 mini this year, another new model could take its place. Apple is rumoured to be going big this year – quite literally. A larger, 6.7-inch version of the standard iPhone 14 is said to be on the cards, meaning the entry level device will be available in the same sizes as the 'Pro' model. The only question is what it will be called – iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Pro? Knowing Apple and its baffling naming conventions, it probably won't make much sense.
Almost as interesting as what does appear during an Apple event is what doesn't. And if various rumours are to be believed, the latter is set to include the iPhone mini. Allegedly plagued by poor sales, Apple is said to be ditching the mini iPhone after just two years – which is bad news for those (like me) who prefer small phones.
Perhaps the most persistent rumour of the year has involved the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. Specifically the notch – or lack thereof. The controversial design touch is said to be getting replaced by a floating 'pill + hole' design which should free up some more screen real state.
It's still not entirely clear how this will work in practice (will the pill and hole join together when the screen is use?), but anything that frees up even a few precious pixels can only be a good thing for creatives.
It's that time of year again! Welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Event blog, where we'll be keeping you up to date with all of the Cupertino company's shenanigans over the next couple of days. The rumour mill has been churning out rumour after leak after tidbit over the last few months, and we've got a pretty comprehensive idea of what to expect tomorrow. Over the next few hours, we'll be sharing everything we're expecting to see, from the iPhone 14 to the the Apple Watch Pro.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.