Apple's iPhone 14 sounds awesome (but there's one BIG disappointment)

If you're planning on waiting until next year before upgrading your iPhone, you could be in luck – incredible new leaks have suggested the iPhone 14 is set to feature some seriously impressive camera tech. But there's also some bad news for certain users.

According to everyone's favourite Apple analyst, Ming-chi Kuo, the Pro model of 2022's iPhone line up will feature a whopping 48MP sensor, capable of producing 8K video. If that's the case, the rest of the models in our best camera phones roundup had better start making an iPhone 14-shaped space.

A recent render of a future iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

As reported by MacRumors, Kuo says the new camera setup will "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level". Significantly larger than the sensor found in the iPhone 12, upcoming iPhone 13 and all existing Android phones, the huge new sensor can only be good news for photographers. Meanwhile, the ability to record 8K video should make watching iPhone-recorded videos on any of the best TVs a "much better user experience".

And now for the bad news. If you're a fan of Apple's most diminutive smartphone, the iPhone 12 mini, prepare for disappointment in 2022. Kuo claims that while there'll likely be an iPhone 13 mini this year, Apple isn't planning to sell a 5.4-inch device after that. With the iPhone 12 mini blighted by poor sales, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise – but being fans of the tiny form factor, we're a little disappointed.

Will 2022 mark the end of the mini iPhone? (Image credit: Apple)

Still, with the iPhone 14 also rumoured to be getting Apple's first 4nm chip, the next, next iPhone is already sounding pretty astonishing. But let's not forget all the iPhone 13 leaks we've seen over the last few months – that too sounds like a fantastic upgrade. But if you want to get your hands on an awesome iPhone right here and now, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below.

