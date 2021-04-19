Apple Spring Loaded event: what to expect tomorrow

2020 was a big year for Apple fans, with countless new products announced via a steady stream of events (virtual, of course – thanks to the pandemic). Well, the trend is set to continue tomorrow with Apple's first event of 2021, titled Spring Loaded.

We've heard tons of rumours over the past few months, and it seems various Apple products could be in for an update tomorrow. And for the first time in a while, it sounds like we might also see something brand new too. If you're on the lookout for some new gear, check out our best Apple deals.

Apple's iPad, iMac and AirPods ranges could all be in for an update. (Image credit: Apple/Future owns)

What we're expecting to see

A recent render of the rumoured 2021 iPad Pro (Image credit: Pigtou)

One of the leading rumours suggests the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is in line for an update which could see it become the first Apple tablet to sport a super-bright LED display. But it isn't only the largest iPad that's rumoured to be getting a fresh coat of paint. The iPad mini has languished without an update since 2019, but could finally be in line for a redesign featuring smaller bezels and a larger display.

We've also heard rumours that both the AirPods and AirPods Pro could be getting an update this spring. While the basic AirPods are alleged to be taking design cues from the AirPods Pro, some pretty sensational new features have been rumoured for the AirPods Pro themselves – including the ability to control them with your teeth (yes, you read that right).

We've heard some pretty sensational AirPods Pro leaks lately (Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to the Mac, we've heard recently that the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air and could both in line for a redesign in 2021. Whether these will appear as early as spring remains to be seen – both MacBooks received the incredible new M1 chip in November, so Apple might want to give the these models a little longer in the sun before redesigns emerge.

But the iMac could be in for its first design refresh in nearly a decade as soon as this month. From nostalgic colour options (below) to a design based on Apple's ludicrously expensive Pro Display XDR, we've heard all sorts of rumours regarding the new iMac. And with the iMac Pro discontinued this week, we can only assume a more powerful model is on the way. M1, perhaps?

Recent renders of the rumoured 2021 iMac (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

And finally, one brand new product we might see tomorrow is Apple's much-rumoured AirTags. The Tile-like tracking accessory has been one of Apple's worst-kept secrets, with leaks about the tiny devices flying around for months. Leaked renders (below) suggest these will be small, circular devices which use the iPhone's ultra-wideband technology for location tracking.

Recent renders of Apple's rumoured AirTags (Image credit: Jon Prosser on Twitter)

If a day is too long to wait (hey, we're not here to judge), there's hardly a shortage of incredible products to get your teeth into right now.

