Everyone makes mistakes – even Apple

It's not like Apple to make mistakes. Attention to detail is kind of its thing, and while it's been responsible for a few design clangers over the years – hockey puck-shaped mice, mice that can only be charged upside-down (yep, Apple has a mouse problem) – it's rare to see a straight-up, accidental accident from the company. So, imagine our surprise when, this week, we saw not one, but two.

First, there was the iPhone 11 with the misprinted Apple logo – a rarity which recently sold for over three times the standard RRP (because who wouldn't want an iPhone with a logo printed a fraction of a millimetre off-centre?).

Then, Apple managed to leak one of its most famously guarded secrets: the date of its next event. It was Siri herself who let the cat out of the bag, hours before the official announcement came through.

And on the the theme of Apple-related errors, this week we learned about a teenager who thought they were ordering a very cheap iPhone – and ended up with, er, a table. Remember, folks, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

But Apple wasn't the only one getting things wrong this week. Nintendo also managed to cause an online furore by describing its new Switch Lite as blue, when it's definitely, absolutely, unequivocally purple. Or indigo. Or blue. We're not really sure.

Right, that's all from me this week. If there are any typos or grammatical mistakes in the above, they're all deliberate. I like to be on theme.



Daniel Piper

News Editor

