Is this Apple iPhone desk the weirdest piece of home office kit?

As working from home became the norm in 2020, the importance of decent home office kit was thrown into sharp focus. Having a comfortable setup is vital, and that means getting the right chair and desk. Less vital is said desk looking exactly like an iPhone from 2015 – but hey, each to their own.

Courtesy of South Korean website 10×10, this new iPhone 6 desk is certainly one of the more, er, interesting pieces of WFH kit we've seen recently. The quirky design won't be for everyone – if you're an Apple fan, it might be just what you're looking for. Everyone else, check out our best desks for working from home.

Would you work at a desk like this? (Image credit: 10x10)

Design-wise, the desk is a faithful recreation of the iPhone 6, and is available in gold, rose gold or red. It actually comes with a decent amount of storage, thanks to its 105cm x 52cm surface (take that, iPhone 12 Pro Max), and a handy drawer that slides out the front – apparently in a nod to the iPhone's SIM tray. The desk can be bought from 10x10 for ₩310,000 KRW (around. $275).

In fact, the desk is so faithful to the iPhone 6 that at least one buyer has actually mistaken it for one – seriously. According to 9GAG, a teenager (above) recently took to Facebook to reveal that, thinking it was a cheap, genuine iPhone, they accidentally ended up with 10x10's table. Remember, folks: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. (That said, our best Apple deals are all good, and all true).

