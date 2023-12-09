Score $500-worth of upgrades when you buy one of our favourite office chairs

A big part of my job is reviewing ergonomic office chairs, and the X-Chair Executive chair is one of my favourites – currently the only five star chair I've tested. And right now, X-Chair is offering $500-worth of accessories, when you buy one of their chairs. That includes fancy wheels, '360 degree' arm rests (which are amazing), a headrest and a cooling and warming heat massager. This deal applies to their full range of executive chairs, ranging from the $979 X3 chair, to the $1,899 X-Tech.

To be clear, this is one of the very best ergonomic office chairs, that is designed to support your back, and designed to last many, many years ,so it does come with a premium price tag. If you want a breakdown of what I loved about the X-Chair, head over to my in-depth review. I used the chair for months before reviewing it, so I was able to detail everything that came up in that time. And you know what? I still use that chair as my primary office seat (on rotation with the Herman Miller Aeron).

Save $500: This is one of my favourite office chairs. It's a joy to sit on, but equally important, it's a breeze to adjust and tweak until you have the perfect set up for your comfort and support. This is an ergonomic chair, so it has in-built lumbar support, and supportive headrest. And with this deal, you get the exceptional 360 degree art rests – basically the most adjustable arm rests that I've ever tried out.

Highly recommend!



