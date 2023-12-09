Score $500-worth of upgrades when you buy one of our favourite office chairs

By Beren Neale
published

Buy the chair, get extras like a heat massager included.

The blue X-chair office chair.
(Image credit: X-Chair)

A big part of my job is reviewing ergonomic office chairs, and the X-Chair Executive chair is one of my favourites – currently the only five star chair I've tested. And right now, X-Chair is offering $500-worth of accessories, when you buy one of their chairs. That includes fancy wheels, '360 degree' arm rests (which are amazing), a headrest and a cooling and warming heat massager. This deal applies to their full range of executive chairs, ranging from the $979 X3 chair, to the $1,899 X-Tech

To be clear, this is one of the very best ergonomic office chairs, that is designed to support your back, and designed to last many, many years ,so it does come with a premium price tag. If you want a breakdown of what I loved about the X-Chair, head over to my in-depth review. I used the chair for months before reviewing it, so I was able to detail everything that came up in that time. And you know what? I still use that chair as my primary office seat (on rotation with the Herman Miller Aeron).  

X-Chair Executive: $979, $1,199 or $1,899 at X-Chair
Save $500: This is one of my favourite office chairs. It's a joy to sit on, but equally important, it's a breeze to adjust and tweak until you have the perfect set up for your comfort and support. This is an ergonomic chair, so it has in-built lumbar support, and supportive headrest. And with this deal, you get the exceptional 360 degree art rests – basically the most adjustable arm rests that I've ever tried out.
Highly recommend!

View Deal

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Deals Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most. 

