Logitech's cute pop-up desk could be a home office game-changer

Sometimes a product comes along that's so clever but so simple that you wonder why nobody designed it before. We've reviewed lots of laptop stands and lots of keyboards over the years, but Logitech's new Casa combines both in one sleek package.

The Casa Pop-Up Desk is super functional, combining a stand with a customisable wireless keyboard and touchpad compatible with Windows laptops, Macs, Chromebooks and iPads. And it all packs away into a super cute little box (it could be a serious contender for our pick of the best MacBook stands.

The device looks like a potential game-changer for those working from home. Many of us have resorted to using our living, dining or even sleeping spaces as offices, and our laptops often stay there taking up space when work is over. The Casa Pop-Up Desk not only puts a laptop in a raised position that's better for our posture; it also packs away into a box that can be stowed discreetly when not in use, including vertically.

Available in three colour options, it can be stood vertically or laid horizontally on a shelf, blending in to look like a linen-bound notebook. And the keyboard and touchpad are separate, allowing more freedom for positioning.

It's not exactly cheap, but this looks like one of the most versatile (and pretty) laptop stand-storage-keyboard solutions we've seen yet. The Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk is available in the UK priced £179 from Logitech and John Lewis. US pricing has yet to be announced.

For portable laptop solutions, see our pick of the best laptop backpacks and the best MacBook Pro cases.