Listen up gamers, need a Valentine's gift for your player 2? We got you

If you've left it a bit late to buy a Valentine's Day gift this year (and a hand-made card just won't cut it) then we're here to save the day. There are some great deals on gaming chairs right now over at Secretlab, like this officially licensed Dark Knight Titan 2020 chair for just $474, down from $574, and straight out of the Bat Cave.

Worried that a gaming chair isn't romantic enough? Don't. Secretlab has luxury chairs that come in pink for that rose-tinted vibe, and what says romance better than a Game of Thrones-inspired chair? My fiancé and I share a gaming room – with my neon Pokémon aesthetic on one side, and his Dragon Ball Z man cave on the other. If he bought me a sweet Valentine's Day gift like this for my gaming room setup I'd be ecstatic (take a hint, Will).

Or if you want to treat yourself instead for gal-entines (or male-ntines?) day, then take this as your sign for some retail therapy. Secretlab makes amazing premium gaming chairs, including some of the best ergonomic chairs for back pain, and I know they seem pretty pricey – but your body will thank you for it.

Gamers who also work from home will benefit from a chair that blends comfort and style, see our guide to Office chairs vs gaming chairs for help. I've picked out my favourites from the Secretlab sale below, but there are plenty to choose from.

Today's best Secretlab V-day chair deals

Dark Knight TITAN Evo chair was $624 now $524 at Secretlab

Save $100: Upholstery: Neo Hybrid Leatherette

Colour: Dark Knight edition

Accessories: CloudSwap Armrest Top + a magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow (worth $49) This all-black gaming chair comes straight out of the Bat Cave and I LOVE IT. As a huge Batman fan, I would die for this gaming chair, but it's a little out of my budget. You can get a very similar Dark Knight model for only $474 ($50 cheaper than this one) but it's made with PRIME 2.0 Leatherette materials, and only has a basic Memory Foam Head Pillow.

Overwatch chair was $524 now $424 at Secretlab

Save $100: Upholstery: PRIME 2.0 leatherette

Colour: Overwatch edition

Accessories: Memory Foam Head and Lumbar Pillow If you love Overwatch then this is a great chair deal for you. The leatherette models from Secretlab have been engineered to be 4x more durable than those made with regular PU leathers, and retain their plush during even the most intense gaming sessions. Keep in mind that these chairs come in different sizes, with the OMEGA models optimised for smaller gamers, and the TITAN models for taller players (or those who want to sit cross-legged).

Fabric TITAN Evo was $569 now $539 at Secretlab

Save $30: Upholstery: SoftWeave Plus

Colour: Plush Pink

Accessories: PU CloudSwap Armrest Top + a magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow (worth $49) Remember that pink chair I was talking about? This is it. Unfortunately, there isn't as big of a deal on this one (only $30 off) but that's still better than nothing for Secretlab. This model also comes in Soda Purple, and the SoftWeave fabric is made from an ultra-soft and fluffy texture, which is breathable and durable for maximum comfort.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Secretlab gaming chairs in your region and worldwide, using our clever shopping widgets.