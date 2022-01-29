Hunching over a laptop all day long is terrible for your back, but adopting a better posture doesn’t mean you have to give up your MacBook. Instead, a good MacBook stand can work wonders – and free up desk space in the process.

If you’re an Apple fan, you won’t want a run-of-the-mill stand. You’ll want something that looks as good as it works – and that’s just what we’ve got for you in this round-up. With top-notch stands from Twelve South, Brydge, Moft, Satechi, and many more, these products will elevate your MacBook to new heights.

Once your MacBook is on a stand, you might want one of the best keyboards to go with it. Not sure which MacBook to pair with these stands? Don't miss our guide to the best MacBooks, and if you’re not of the Apple persuasion, we’ve found the best laptop stands for portable PCs of all stripes.

The best stands for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in 2022

(Image credit: Twelve South)

01. Twelve South HiRise The best MacBook Pro stand Specifications Construction materials: Aluminium Height/angle adjustable?: Height adjustable Requires clamshell mode?: No Extra features: Rubberised base and laptop arms TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at Box 47 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Adjustable height + Great build quality + Beautiful looks Reasons to avoid - Not good for typing on

Twelve South is well-regarded for its top-notch Apple accessories, and its HiRise MacBook stand is no different. While most laptop stands prop up your device to a certain height and leave it there, the HiRise lets you tweak your MacBook’s height so that it’s comfortable for you. It’s sturdily made and feels superbly premium, while its rubber feet keep your MacBook secure and prevent the stand itself from slipping. And it holds laptops weighing up to 7lbs, making it more than strong enough to hold the sizeable 16-inch MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Moft)

02. Moft Laptop Stand The best MacBook Air stand Specifications Construction materials: PU, fibreglass, removable glue Height/angle adjustable?: Angle adjustable Requires clamshell mode?: No Extra features: 0.1-inch thickness, holds laptops up to 18lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very compact + Clever fold-out mechanism + Lots of colourful options Reasons to avoid - Sticks to your MacBook

A key selling point of the MacBook Air is its portability, so if you have one and need a stand, you won’t want something bulky. The Moft Laptop Stand is a great solution to this problem, as it’s incredibly lightweight and unobtrusive. It fixes to the back of your laptop and folds out into a comfy stand, meaning you don’t even see it until you need it. And when you do need it, it raises your MacBook to a great angle for typing on in a flash. It’s the ideal laptop stand if you want something that won’t eat up precious space.

(Image credit: Bruydge)

03. Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock The best MacBook stand for clamshell mode Specifications Construction materials: Aluminium Height/angle adjustable?: No Requires clamshell mode?: Yes Extra features: Two Thunderbolt ports TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Tiny footprint + Access your MacBook’s ports + Very solid build Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a stand

If you’re using your MacBook on a small desk, you might find it’s starting to get cluttered with mice, accessories, and general cruft. That’s even more of a problem if you use an external monitor, but what can you do? Well, you can get a Brydge Vertical Dock, which stands your MacBook upright and out of the way. Cleverly, the stand plugs into your MacBook’s USB-C ports – just plug your cables into the dock’s USB slots and they’ll go through to your laptop. You don’t lose ports, plus it makes cable management easier as well.

(Image credit: Satechi)

04. Satechi Aluminum Laptop Stand A MacBook stand that blends form and function Specifications Construction materials: Aluminium Height/angle adjustable?: No Requires clamshell mode?: No Extra features: Fold-out stand, built-in handle TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Handy folding design + Matches your Apple devices + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - No height or angle adjustment

As with a lot of Satechi products, the company’s Aluminum Laptop Stand looks elegant and fits in well with your existing Apple gear, but won’t cost you the earth. It may look simple at first, but therein lies its beauty. Just fold out the stand, move your MacBook into place, and you’re ready to go. Its solidly built and has rubber feet to keep everything safe and secure, while still being highly portable and easy to fit into a bag thanks to its folding design. It’s one of the few laptop stands to be both functional and fashionable.

(Image credit: Razer)

05. Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 The best MacBook stand if you miss USB-A Specifications Construction materials: Aluminium Height/angle adjustable?: No Requires clamshell mode?: No Extra features: Built-in USB hub, LED lighting TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Comes with built-in USB hub + Lovely dark finish + Sturdy construction Reasons to avoid - LED lighting is an acquired taste

It might seem odd to see us recommending a Razer laptop stand – after all, the company is a firm favourite among PC users rather than Apple fans. But bear with us, as its Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is brilliant for MacBooks. Not only does it look sleek and understated, but it offers a built-in USB hub complete with two USB-C ports (including passthrough power), two USB-A ports, plus an HDMI 2.0 slot. If you use a modern MacBook that only comes with USB-C ports, those extra USB-A and HDMI options could be a real godsend.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

06. Twelve South BookArc An elegant MacBook stand for small desks Specifications Construction materials: Aluminium, silicone Height/angle adjustable?: No Requires clamshell mode?: Yes Extra features: Swappable silicone inserts TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great for saving space + Gorgeous looks + Fits different MacBook sizes Reasons to avoid - Only works with clamshell mode

Not every desk has acres of space for you to work with. If you find yourself crowded out with nowhere to put a laptop, the Twelve South BookArc could be right up your street. It elegantly holds your MacBook when it is in clamshell mode and connected to a monitor, saving space on your desk while still allowing you to work. But it’s not just a practical space-saver – it looks gorgeous too in either silver or space grey. And to top it all, you can swap out the silicone inserts that hold your MacBook in place if you get a new one in a different size.

(Image credit: Rain Design)

Former Apple head designer Jony Ive will tell you that simplicity is beautiful, so we’re sure he’d appreciate the Rain Design mStand360. It’s made from a single, swooping piece of aluminium that balances your MacBook perfectly in place. What sets it apart from the regular mStand is its handy swivel base, which lets you turn your laptop through 360 degrees without having to take it off the stand. That’ll help you get it at a more comfortable angle or just share your screen with someone else.

(Image credit: Grovemade)

08. Grovemade Walnut Laptop Stand A high-end wooden MacBook stand Specifications Construction materials: Wood (walnut or maple) Height/angle adjustable?: No Requires clamshell mode?: No Extra features: Made from real wood TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Striking wooden design + A touch of class on your desk + Not as practical as other stands Reasons to avoid - Large footprint

Grovemade specialises in high-quality wood-based accessories for phones and laptops. The company’s Wood Laptop Stand is a good example of this, and it’s an excellent MacBook stand in its own right. Made from a single steeply sloping piece of walnut or maple, it provides a strong contrast to your metallic MacBook while lifting it up off your desk. It might not have all the bells and whistles of some of the other stands here, but it looks incredibly classy. If that’s all you need, then it’s a good choice.

Read more: