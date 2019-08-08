The best trackpads in 2019

The best trackpads are hard to come by these days, with many creatives opting for the more common mouse as their go-to PC accessory. That said, many designers find trackpads more comfortable than some of the top computer mice, because there's no need to move your whole arm, and today's sleek, low-profile designs allow you to rest your wrist in a neutral position on your desk.

The best trackpads support multi-touch gestures, with input from up to five fingers, and customisable shortcuts to save you time and effort on common tasks. And the great news is there's a number of quality options around when it comes to these convenient, ergonomic mouse alternatives.

Trackpads are very affordable too, and working with one is just like using a phone, tablet or touchscreen laptop, so you'll pick it up in no time. If you're looking for a pointing device that'll be kinder to your hands, we've picked out the very best options around.

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple Magic Trackpad 2

The best trackpad overall makes browsing and scrolling effortless

Supports multi-touch gestures

Features Apple Force Touch

Not compatible with Windows

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is the gold standard in trackpads, and one of very few that support macOS. It features a lower profile than Apple's first iteration, keeping your hand in a natural, flat position while your tap and slide across its smooth glass surface.

There's support for all same gestures you can perform on a MacBook, and Force Touch technology allows you to perform different tasks by applying different amounts of pressure. It's also completely wireless, connecting instantly to your Mac via Bluetooth and recharging quickly via a Lightning port. The best trackpad for macOS, you won't want to go back to a mouse.

(Image credit: Jelly Comb)

02. Jelly Comb Trackpad Mouse

The best trackpad for Windows borrows the best of Apple's ideas

Supports Windows shortcuts

Multi-touch gestures

No Bluetooth

Jelly Comb might not be a household name, but the company makes a wide range of unusual peripherals including vertical mice, folding keyboards and, of course, trackpads. The Jelly Comb Trackpad Mouse supports Windows rather than macOS, and although it's not as sophisticated as the Magic Trackpad (there's no Bluetooth connectivity for example), its multi-touch capabilities and support for Windows gestures make it a great, natural-feeling alternative to a conventional mouse. Jelly Comb has clearly borrowed a few design tips from Apple too, giving its trackpad a low-profile design and smooth, glazed surface that's a pleasure to use.

(Image credit: Perixx)

03. Perixx Peripad 504

The best rugged trackpad will keep your tapping for years

Super durable

Multi-touch support

Unappealing design

The Perixx Peripad 504 is available in two sizes, but for easy nagivation, we recommend the larger option. Its 105 x 55mm touchpad gives you plenty of space to navigate and scroll, with support for multi-touch gestures in Windows. Unlike the Apple and Jelly Comb devices above, it features two physical buttons for left and right clicking, which are super responsive and pleasingly tactile. This trackpad prioritises function above aesthetics, and it isn't the most attractive device that will ever grace your desk, but it's super durable – designed to withstand years of use in industrial environments, it'll be equally at home in a busy studio.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

04. Microsoft Arc Mouse

The best two-in-one mouse and trackpad offers the best of both

Doubles as conventional mouse

Comfortable curved design

Relatively small touch surface

Despite its name, the Microsoft Arc Mouse has much more in common with a trackpad than a conventional rodent. Rather than moving your whole arm, you can work your way around your desktop by simply touching, tapping and sliding your fingers across its smooth surface. If you find holding your hand flat uncomfortable, the smooth curve might be more agreeable than a regular trackpad, and you always have the option of reverting to regular mousing around if you prefer. It looks great too, and is surprisingly affordable for such an excellent piece of hardware with Microsoft's solid build quality.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

05. Microsoft All-in-One Media Keyboard

The best all-in-one keyboard and trackpad is a great space-saver

Encrypted wireless connection

Takes up minimal space

Not rechargeable

If you want to try a trackpad but are short on desk space, the Microsoft All-in-One Media Keyboard could be the perfect solution. This Bluetooth board features a built-in trackpad that's fairly small, but able to replace a mouse for most common tasks. Like all the best standalone trackpads, it supports multi-touch gestures, and connects to your PC (or a smart TV) wirelessly using a secure connection so your data can't be intercepted. The only downside is that it's not possible to recharge the keyboard via a USB connection; instead, it takes two AA batteries.

(Image credit: Logitech)

06. Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard

The best cross-platform trackpad is a real overachiever

Super affordable

Windows and Android shortcuts

Trackpad is quite small

Another excellent all-in-one option, the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard offers a slightly smaller trackpad than Microsoft's board, but is even more affordable. Logitech used to make a superb standalone trackpad, and has transferred all that expertise into this built-in version. Its shortcuts are customizable using the Logitech Options software, there are tactile left and right buttons, and it features an impressive wireless range (up to 10 meters) to keep your studio clutter-free. The K400 Plus offers shortcuts for Windows, Android and ChromeOS, but sadly doesn't support MacOS. For that, the Apple Magic Trackpad is really the best trackpad around.

Are touchpads and trackpads the same?

Yes, both are a surface that detect the position of one or more fingers, and translate that input into output on your screen. They're typically found on laptops, where they serve instead of a separate mouse, but they're also handy for nagivating alongside a regular keyboard if you find a mouse uncomfortable or want to use multi-touch gestures. Some trackpads have buttons; those without are sometimes called 'clickpads'.

Can you draw with a trackpad?

No, they don't offer the same control and precision as a graphics tablet. Trackpads are intended as an alternative to a mouse or other pointing device, and are meant for navigation rather than painting and drawing.

Why aren't trackpads more popular?

Touchscreen technology has come a long way in recent years, and has overtaken trackpads as an alternative way of interacting with a computer. With a touchscreen, you can scroll, click, drag, zoom and perform all the same tasks as a trackpad, without the need for any additional hardware. That said, navigating on a vertical touchscreen isn't comfortable for long-term use, so the trusty trackpad still has its place.

Read more: