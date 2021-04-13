Disney has made a real Star Wars lightsaber (and the internet can't cope)

We've seen lots of weird and wonderful patent filings over the last few years, and they usually come from one place: Apple. But perhaps the wildest design we've ever seen belongs to Disney, and it could soon become a reality – providing this isn't some kind of delayed April Fools joke.

Back in 2017, the studio filed a patent for a "sword device with retractable, internally illuminated blade" – yep, Disney has been working on a real life lightsaber. And judging by fervent rumours doing the rounds online, it might just have managed it. If you need reminding what a lightsaber looks like, you'll find every Star Wars film on Disney Plus – here's how to get 15 per cent off.

I just attended a virtual press conference and Josh D'Amaro had a lightsaber and it worked like a LIGHTSABER not a "im carrying around this long stick" lightsaber like a FUCKING LIGHTSABER LIGHTSABERApril 8, 2021 See more

According to those who attended a recent press conference, titled 'A Special Look Inside Disney Parks', Chairman of Disney Parks Josh D'Amaro revealed the lightsaber on stage, to a crowd that was instructed not to take any photos or videos.

There are very few details about the device (including whether or not it can easily slice through limbs – we hope not), but we can turn to Disney's patent filing for some more information. Like a motorised tape measure, the 'blade' would emerge from the hilt, unrolling and retracting at the press of a button.

An image from Disney's patent filing (Image credit: DIsney)

In reality, we're probably looking at a fancy toy rather than a, y'know, real lightsaber. But if it does truly resemble the CGI efforts we've all seen on screen, it could be one very (very) popular toy indeed. Hopefully Disney is planning to make an official announcement soon – if only to satisfy the hoards of fans dying to find out whether the whole thing is real or not.

Me looking for the video of Josh D'Amaro's lightsaber pic.twitter.com/e1flCMvw3zApril 8, 2021 See more

Waiting patiently for Disney to show me this (real) lightsaber they made pic.twitter.com/DqynrLOp8HApril 11, 2021 See more

Indeed, CGI has come a long way since the lightsaber was first introduced onscreen in 1977 – just look at the difference in graphics between Toy Story and Toy Story 4. But no amount of CGI is going to help Disney create a lightsaber you can actually hold in your hand. The invention might just be a glorified tape measure – but if it looks the business, we're here for it.

Read more: