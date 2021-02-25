Leaked 2021 Apple iMac redesign is stunning (but a little predictable)

If there's one Apple product that's due a fresh coat of paint, it's the iMac. Last redesigned centuries ago (in 2012), the all-in-one desktop machine is currently sporting one of Apple's oldest product designs. But a wild new leak has revealed that the iMac could be in for a very colourful upgrade in 2021.

Not only will the 2021 iMac allegedly feature a brand new design, but it will also supposedly come in five brand new hues. And judging by new 3D renders of the line up (below), our best computer for graphic design is about to look a lot more vibrant.

The 2021 iMac line-up in all its pastel glory (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

According to everyone's favourite Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, the 2021 iMac will come in black, white, green, blue, and rose gold. Recent rumours have suggested that the new iMac will feature slimmer bezels and a thinner overall body (similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR), and Prosser's renders depict a straighter and narrower profile.

The rear of Jon Prosser's 2021 iMac render in blue (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

So, those colours. The most obvious thing to note about the pastel hues is that they're lifted straight from the 2020 iPad Air. The move suggests Apple is moving to consolidate its product colour schemes (although if this is the case, it's odd that company didn't choose to release the the iPhone 12 in the same muted tones).

Prosser depicts the iMac in the exact same colours as the new iPad Air (Image credit: Apple)

But as many fans have pointed out, colourful iMacs could also serve as a nostalgic throwback to the very first iMac. Back when Apple's aesthetic was much more fun than the metallic silvery-grey-fest it is today (the Apple logo was rainbow, remember), it released machines in all sorts of charming colours. Looking at these 2021 iMac renders, we can't help but think of 1998's iMac G3 (below).

1998's iMac G3 (Image credit: Apple)

And judging by the response on Twitter (below), it seems fans are ready to see Apple inject some colour back into the iMac range. Indeed, with some corners of the internet growing tired of minimal graphic design, could the sentiment be spreading to product design too?

Wow, I LOVE the look of the leaked renders of the 2021 iMac. In the same colours as the iPad Air. A gorgeous piece of design work. Pics courtesy of @jon_prosser #imac #apple pic.twitter.com/p8ZfC2zCNwFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Colourful iMacs 😤😤😤 great news.iPad Air and iMac now share the same colours. Hope they bring this to the MacBook Air line too. pic.twitter.com/wCTTywwuuKFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Take my money https://t.co/pwMmNf6NwGFebruary 25, 2021 See more

Rumours that the next iMac will be available in different colours, but won't look anything like these leave me feeling disappointed and my wallet relieved. #apple #imac pic.twitter.com/GP1X3AZ8OSFebruary 24, 2021 See more

If we're honest, while it's certainly a vibrant new look, the redesign is also a little predictable. Apart from the new colours, which are entirely lifted from another product, the iMac doesn't look hugely different.

That said, anything that makes the iMac look a little more exciting is a winner in our book. While its internals are impressive, we were disappointed with the 2020 iMac's very (very) familiar design.

And speaking of internals, the new iMac is likely to be given the same incredible M1 chip as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. We've been blown away by the performance of M1, and were surprised to see some M1 MacBook deals hit the web so soon after their release last November.

With Apple rumoured to be holding an event next month, we might see the colourful new iMac sooner rather than later. But if you'd prefer not to wait, there are plenty of incredible Mac options out there right here and now – especially with M1. Check out today's best deals below, and head to our Apple deals page for more awesome offers.

Read more: