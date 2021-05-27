The incredible Nintendo Switch Pro could launch VERY soon

The Nintendo Switch might be one of the hottest video game consoles around right now, but it's starting to look a little long in the tooth. The original has remained unchanged design-wise for over four years. But new leaks suggest the much-rumoured Switch Pro is finally on the horizon – and it could be with us very soon.

According to leaks, the new console will mark a significant improvement on the original Switch. Not only will it feature a larger, brighter screen, but it's also set for massively enhanced internals – and best of all, Nintendo might finally announce it in the next few weeks. (Check out our best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to start gaming right here and now.)

The Nintendo Switch is starting to look a little dated (Image credit: Nintendo)

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has plans to begin assembly of the enhanced console as soon as July, with a release window of “September or October” this year. The company is rumoured to be planning to announce the new machine ahead of this year's E3 conference, which starts on 12 June.

A previous Bloomberg report claims the Switch Pro will feature a 7-inch display (as opposed to the current model's 6.2-inches). What's more, it will do away with LCD technology in favour of an OLED screen – making it much brighter and crisper.

The report also corroborates recent rumours that the new Switch will support 4K output when connected to a TV. While the Switch currently supports 1080p output while docked (or 720p in handheld mode), 4K video would be a new frontier for Nintendo. Exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart will be more immersive experiences than ever in crisp 4K.

A fan-made render of the rumoured Switch Pro (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

Recently, well-regarded Nintendo leaker Nate Drake took to the ResetEra forum to claim that the new Nintendo Switch will be "like a PS4 with DLSS and a more capable CPU". While we can hardly expect the tiny Switch to compete with Sony's enormous PlayStation 5 (here's where to buy a PS5), a 4K handheld device as powerful as the PS4 sounds pretty incredible.

But perhaps the most interesting revelation is that the Nintendo Switch Pro might not be called the Nintendo Switch Pro at all – the new device is rumoured to be called the Super Nintendo Switch. This is, of course, a delightful nod to 1990's Super Nintendo Entertainment system, one of the most beloved retro consoles of all time.

We love this Switch Pro concept (Image credit: Computer Bild)

As for what the Super Nintendo Switch will look like, we'll have to wait and see. But if it's anything like this incredible 'Switch Pro' concept, fans will no doubt be pleased. Demonstrating what a larger display might look like, the design (above) features a huge, 4K screen and much more ergonomic-looking Joy Cons.

While the so-called Super Nintendo Switch sounds seriously impressive, it can't arrive soon enough – with both Microsoft and Sony launching their own, massively popular next-gen consoles in 2020, Nintendo will need to pull out all the stops to stay in the game. That said, the current Switch is showing no signs of slowing down, popularity-wise. Check out today's best deals below, and to get the most out of the console, take a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.

