New 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 2021 leaks reveal major new design

Apple has only recently updated the MacBook range, packing its super-powerful new M1 chip into both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air back in November. But while we were blown away by the performance of the new internals, we were disappointed Apple didn't see fit to update the design of the machines. But new leaks suggest that could be about to change.

According to MacRumors, a major MacBook Pro redesign is in the works for 2021 – and there are big changes in store. Finally, it seems our best laptop for graphic design is getting an overdue makeover. It seems not only will the 2021 MacBook lose one of its most controversial features, but it'll also see the comeback of an old favourite.

Is the MacBook Pro finally getting a new look? (Image credit: Apple)

Citing a report by Bloomberg, MacRumors claims the 2021 MacBook Pro is set to say goodbye to the Touch Bar once and for all. Long derided as a cumbersome and less convenient control scheme than physical keys, the Touch Bar, introduced in 2016, hasn't exactly become a fan favourite. And if this allows for more ports as the report suggests, then at least the Touch Bar will be leaving room for something, you know, useful.

Is the touch bar finally on the way out? (Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of ports, it seems an old feature could be making its way back to the MacBook Pro, in the form of the magnetic MagSafe charging port. While it might seem odd for a years-old feature to make a comeback, the tech has already been resurrected for the iPhone 12. Not entirely successfully, we might add – from useless wallets to ugly cases, MagSafe hasn't had the most auspicious start on the iPhone.

MagSafe for iPhone didn't have the best of starts (Image credit: Apple)

Still, the 'Safe' part of the tech made always much more sense on the MacBook – as anyone who's ever accidentally yanked a $1,000+ device from their desk will attest. And with MagSafe said to offer faster charging than the current USB-C port, it could offer a double win for users: safety and speed.

With the beautiful new iMac design and even the iPad mini rumoured to be getting a fresh coat of paint, it seems Apple is finally giving some design love to many of its more aged-looking products. And it seems we might finally get a MacBook Pro that's as impressive on the outside as it is on the inside. Check out today's best M1 Mac deals below, and be sure to swing by our main Apple deals page.

